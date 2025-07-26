  • home icon
How did Jena Sims help husband Brooks Koepka prepare for their Happy Gilmore 2 cameos?

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Jul 26, 2025 00:34 GMT
The Masters - Preview Day 3 - Source: Getty
Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims cameod in Happy Gilmore 2 (Image via David Cannon/Getty Images)

Happy Gilmore 2 dropped on Netflix on Friday, July 25, 2025, and real-life couple Jena Sims and her professional golfer husband, Brooks Koepka, are in it. It's a unique experience for the couple to share the screen and for Sims to share the inner workings of the acting world with her PGA Championship winning husband.

In an exclusive interview with People, published on July 25, the Kill the Messenger actress shared how she showed Brooks the ropes because it "felt like he was stepping into my world." Jena Sims showed Brooks Koepka how to read a script in preparation for their cameo in the Happy Gilmore sequel.

"I had to teach him how to read a script and how to find certain things within a script," Sims said.
The actress added that seeing her husband get out of his comfort zone was "cool," because she said it rarely happens. Happy Gilmore 2 is Koepka's acting debut. Sims said that he only had to play himself, like the other golfers, and didn't have to "do anything crazy" in the film.

Koepka is one of the pro golfers who scored a cameo for the sequel, appearing alongside John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, and more.

Jena Sims talks about her "fun" role in Happy Gilmore 2

Besides working with her husband, Brooks Koepka, in the Happy Gilmore sequel, the Adam Sandler-led sequel to the classic 1996 movie, is also a new experience for Jena Sims. In her interview with People, the actress and model opened up about how the sequel was something different character-wise compared to the roles she played in her 20s. She said,

"I wasn't the hot girl, and it was so fun because I truly got to be this character versus getting my head chopped off in a slasher movie. Comedy is my passion. I had so much fun with it."
Is Becky Lynch in Happy Gilmore 2?

In her former projects, Jena Sims said that she often plays what she jokingly called "the hot blonde who dies first." However, she felt like Happy Gilmore 2 had given her a chance to make use of her 10 years' worth of acting study in LA. She explained to the outlet that she initially only had one or two lines in the sequel, but she got invited back to film for two more days.

In a way, Jena Sims added that it was like she "proved" herself. She also opened up about how her character in the sequel is the opposite of her in real life. As a wife to a pro golfer husband, Sims often accompanies Koepka to various tournaments, and there's etiquette in those things.

While she often blends into the background during her husband's golf tournaments, in Happy Gilmore 2, her character is a crazed goal fanatic jumping up and down and screaming to get a guy's attention.

Happy Gilmore 2 is now streaming on Netflix. It stars Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, Christopher McDonald, Margaret Qualley, and Bad Bunny, with various appearances from other sportsmen like Travis Kelce and Nikki Garcia.

