“Detroit, what!?!": Eminem quotes his infamous verse in Happy Gilmore 2, and most of the fans missed it

By Ankur Pandey
Modified Jul 26, 2025 11:43 GMT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKzRPFvky9Y
A still from the movie (Image via Youtube/Netflix)

The release of Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix on July 25, 2025, reignited interest in the original 1996 comedy and generated significant online conversation. Directed by Kyle Newacheck, the sequel brings back Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore, the former hockey player turned professional golfer, now dealing with personal responsibilities while returning to the golf circuit.

The film includes multiple celebrity cameos, including appearances by athletes, entertainers, and musicians. Shortly after the film’s release, viewers began discussing a particular cameo that many missed during their first viewing: rapper Eminem’s appearance.

After viewers realized he quoted part of his infamous Lose Yourself verse with the line “Detroit, what!?!” during a heckling scene. The line is delivered quickly, and many viewers did not recognize the rapper or catch the reference on first viewing.

Following the film’s release, several viewers discussed the cameo on social media platforms and forums such as Reddit. Some users commented that they missed the cameo entirely during their initial watch. One user, MikeGalactic, on Reddit commented,

''Eminem's also in it, his cameo is pretty hilarious "Detroit, what!?!"

Another user, inhindsite, added

''I've just rewatched the scene and have absolutely no idea how I missed it. Almost ashamed.''
Reddit user, Lt_JimDangle, pointed out small audio and visual cues

''When you hear him yell “jackass” and the camera pans to his ass''

Another user, what_did_you_kill, added

''Eh i think most people are just happy to see Eminem in something like this.''

Further, one user, Loves2Poo, added

''Yup and then soon after you hear the announcer say mom's spaghetti''
Reactions varied from amusement to confusion, with some calling the cameo unexpected and others appreciating the subtlety. While Eminem’s appearance lasts less than a minute, it has become one of the more discussed elements of the film.

Eminem’s cameo in Happy Gilmore 2

In Happy Gilmore 2, Eminem plays the son of the original heckler character, who was portrayed by Joe Flaherty in the 1996 film. Like his father, the character appears on the sidelines of a golf tournament, taunting Happy Gilmore during gameplay. He calls Gilmore a “jackass,” directly mirroring one of the most recognizable lines from the original film.

He also refers to his father by saying, “He’s in the great Sizzler in the sky,” a phrase that functions as both a callback and a fictional in-universe explanation for the elder heckler’s absence. The cameo does not identify Eminem by name, and he appears in costume as a minor character rather than portraying himself.

The scene is delivered quickly, and the camera cuts away shortly after his lines are spoken. Though it was seen that Eminem’s character is not central to the plot, and appears in a limited scene in the film. However, the scene ties into the larger theme of Happy Gilmore 2, which includes several nods to the original film through dialogue, visual references, and character appearances.

