"It's a four-way switch this time"— Lindsay Lohan reunites with Jamie Lee Curtis in the upcoming movie Freakier Friday

Freakier Friday is making headlines as one of Disney's most anticipated theatrical releases of 2025, bringing back iconic stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis for a legacy sequel over two decades after the original Freaky Friday hit theaters. The new film, set to debut on August 8, revisits the chaotic world of body-swapping with a fresh twist and expanded cast, signaling Disney's confidence in the enduring appeal of the franchise.This updated retelling, directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Jordan Weiss, is not a throwback exercise; it introduces fresh family dynamics and characters to enrich the narrative.With returning favorites and new faces, Freakier Friday broadens the premise. Star Lindsay Lohan recently appeared on a July 28, 2025, interview on LIVE with Kelly and Mark. In the interview, the host referenced a scene from the movie trailer, noting that the actress's character now inhabits a different body.&quot;That's in that clip. I'm someone else. I don't want to give away who switch. It's a four-way switch this time,&quot; Lohan answered.Lindsay Lohan discusses reunion with Jamie Lee Curtis in Freakier FridayDuring a recent appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, Lindsay Lohan spoke about her experience in being reunited with Jamie Lee Curtis, commenting that it felt like no time had elapsed. &quot;Everyone's back from the the original movie. Did it feel like time had passed when you got back together?&quot; asked Mark.&quot;Jamie and I have been in touch throughout the years. We're still buddies. It was like I had just seen her yesterday,&quot; Lohan replied.Lindsay Lohan also discussed the movie's plot without divulging too much.&quot;Anna is now a mom and she's managing a pop star. Tessa is still trying to micromanage Anna. And Anna has now found someone she's going to marry and he also has a daughter,&quot; she said.&quot;They're from England. Um and the two young girls don't get along and Jamie and I are having our issues. So the switch happens in those four bodies,&quot; she further revealed.While the original film relied on a straightforward body-swap between daughter and mother, Freakier Friday complicated matters with four characters trapped by the magical swap. The sequel introduces generational, cultural, and personality conflicts to the mix as the story expands beyond its early family conflicts.What is Freakier Friday about?Freakier Friday focuses on Anna Coleman, who is now an adult and a mother. The character, played once more by Lohan, is handling the life and career of a teenage pop star, and she is about to marry her fiancé Eric Davies, played by Manny Jacinto.Eric has a daughter named Lily, who does not see eye-to-eye with Anna's daughter, Harper. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Tess, Anna's mother, who still intrudes in her daughter's life. The four women's tensions come to a head and cause the body switch that upends all their lives.Freakier Friday goes beyond its precursor in not contenting itself with comedy. It broaches some serious issues such as stepfamily blending, generation gap, and self-discovery. The setup is coated with humor, along with psychological depth. Multi-perspective switch makes the characters literally walk in someone else's shoes; the magical device becomes a tool of empathy as well as chaos.Four-way switch forms the heart of the film's narrative, plying subplots of parent-children relationships, romantic tension, and sibling rivalry.Apart from Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, returning actors in Freakier Friday include Mark Harmon as Ryan, Tess's husband, and Chad Michael Murray as Jake, Anna's ex-boyfriend.Ryan Malgarini also returns in his role as Harry Coleman, Anna's little brother. Other recurring characters include Maddie and Peg (Anna's friends from the original film), Pei-Pei and her mother (proprietors of the magical Chinese restaurant), and Mr. Elton Bates, the school principal.New cast members include Julia Butters as Harper Coleman, Anna's daughter; Sophia Hammons as Lily Davies, her soon-to-be stepsister; and Manny Jacinto as Eric Davies, Anna's fiancé. Comedic talent Vanessa Bayer plays Madame Jen, a fortune teller, while Chloe Fineman plays GiGi. Additionally, Elaine Hendrix portrays Blake Kale; Jordan E. Cooper appears as Jett; and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan takes on the role of Ella.For the unversed, the movie releases on August 8, 2025.