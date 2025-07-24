'I could feed a family with the amount I’m eating': Benedict Cumberbatch slams Hollywood for being non-ecofriendly

Benedict Cumberbatch has called out the film industry for its unsustainable practices. In a recent appearance on Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast released on July 22, 2025, Cumberbatch said,

"I could feed a family with the amount I’m eating,"

referring to the excessive food and calorie intake required for roles like Doctor Strange. His remark was not just about food. It was part of a wider reflection on how film sets, including those on large franchise projects like Marvel, operate with wasteful habits around energy, materials, and transport.

Cumberbatch shared how roles that require intense physical transformation often involve being prescribed a strict diet with large volumes of food, even beyond one’s appetite. This conversation happened as part of a broader segment where he discussed his career, food rituals, and environmental values. While the actor did not name specific projects or studios, he emphasized how the film industry, especially big-budget productions, contributes to environmental degradation.

Benedict Cumberbatch on how film sets contribute to waste

Benedict Cumberbatch attends the "The Phoenician Scheme" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

On the podcast, Benedict Cumberbatch described the film industry as "grossly wasteful." He said that the process of making large-scale productions often results in unused set builds, excessive travel, and energy-intensive lighting. Cumberbatch pointed out the contradiction in actors speaking up about climate change while working in an industry that rarely recycles its materials.

He also explained that film sets use high-energy lighting systems to simulate daylight inside studio environments, consuming vast amounts of electricity. Cumberbatch noted that although the focus is often on actors’ private carbon footprints, the systemic nature of waste across Hollywood needs greater scrutiny.

“It’s not about one person doing everything perfectly, it’s about everyone changing systems,” he said.

Benedict Cumberbatch says actors risk criticism when speaking out

Benedict Cumberbatch poses during "The Phoenician Scheme" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Cumberbatch acknowledged that actors often face backlash for addressing sustainability.

“The first people to stick their head above the parapet to talk about anything to do with climate and excessive use of things or hypocrisy or systems that don’t work get slammed if they’re actors,” he said.

Despite this, Cumberbatch emphasized that his role as a producer allows him more agency. He stated that he insists on integrating green initiatives into production contracts. These include banning single-use plastic bottles, encouraging refillable containers, and minimizing unnecessary transport.

Cumberbatch also referred to his efforts to implement a "green handshake" clause, which encourages every crew member and department head to follow sustainable practices on set. He used plastic bottles as an example, noting

“You don’t have to give the crew plastic bottles. If you’re in the middle of a desert and you can’t get glass bottles there, fair enough. But we’re in the 21st century.”

Benedict Cumberbatch reflects on personal impact and diet while filming

Benedict Cumberbatch attends the photocall for Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" in Trafalgar Square (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

During the podcast, Cumberbatch detailed the physical preparation required for his Marvel roles. He revealed that he would often be given five full meals a day, along with high-protein snacks, to maintain muscle mass and stamina. These included items such as boiled eggs, almond butter with crackers, cheese, and other calorie-dense options.

“It is horrific eating beyond your appetite,” he said.

While he acknowledged that it was necessary for physically demanding roles, he also questioned the broader impact. In his words,

“It’s just like what am I doing? I could feed a family with the amount I’m eating.”

This moment was used to pivot into a discussion about the disproportionate resources allocated on high-budget productions. He reiterated the need for better resource management and more intentional practices behind the scenes. Cumberbatch noted that these regimens are not just physically taxing but also contribute to the wider problem of unsustainable resource use.

“You have someone who can prescribe you what you’re eating and they can cook for you,”

he said, referring to the personal chefs employed on productions like Doctor Strange.

Benedict Cumberbatch wants industry-wide changes, not just individual fixes

Benedict Cumberbatch in the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships (Photo by Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

Benedict Cumberbatch emphasized that change should not rest solely on actors or individual departments. Instead, he encouraged structural reform in how films are produced, from location shoots to post-production. He believes that major studios must begin to assess and reduce their environmental impact.

“Think about set builds that aren’t recycled, think about transport, think about food, think about housing, but also light and energy. The amount of wattage you need to create daylight and consistent light in a studio environment. It’s a lot of energy,” he said.

He also touched on newer technologies like virtual production "volumes" that can reduce travel and set construction, calling them a step in the right direction. However, he warned that technological fixes alone won't be enough without accountability from production leaders.

“As a producer, I’m really hot on that,” he said.

Industry efforts toward sustainability have been inconsistent. While some studios like Disney have pledged to use 100% zero-carbon electricity by 2030, the overall impact of film production remains significant.

Cumberbatch is currently on the press tour for his upcoming film The Roses, a modern take on the 1981 novel The War of the Roses, co-starring Olivia Colman. The film is scheduled to release on August 29, 2025.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s recent comments come at a time when Hollywood is facing increasing pressure to confront its environmental impact. As more actors and producers speak out, the industry may be forced to reckon with how its workflows affect the planet.

