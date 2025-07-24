"Myself, I feel perfectly safe": Internet cracks up every time Zsa Zsa quotes dramatically in The Phoenician Scheme

Wes Anderson's new movie The Phoenician Scheme is generating online buzz not only for its A-list cast or his characteristic visuals, but for one surprise viral quote. A scene where Benicio del Toro's character Anatole &quot;Zsa-Zsa&quot; Korda says, &quot;Myself, I feel perfectly safe,&quot; has already caught on with fans and become a meme quote in social media.With its ironic timing, theatrical delivery, and deadpan irony, the line has become emblematic of Anderson's offbeat narrative style and is now taking off far beyond the original audience for the film.Here's what the fans had to say,&quot;I cracked up everytime Zsa-Zsa said “I feel perfectly safe”, even when unprompted&quot; shared one Reddit user.Fans react to The Phoenician Scheme dialogue (Image Via OfficialPotatoClub)&quot;Really liked how Zsa Zsa and Liesl started on complete opposite ends of a moral spectrum. But as the film goes on they each slowly get whittled down by the other and others around them. Liesl starts drinking and smoking and carrying weapons. Zsa Zsa starts becoming more empathetic, even saving a man's life&quot; said another Reddit user.&quot;Most enjoyable Wes Anderson since Grand Budapest in my view. The actors were actually allowed to show some minor emotion! There was real humour in there too, a few proper laugh out loud moments&quot; commented another Reddit user.Here are more fan reactions,&quot;The final nubar and Zsa Zsa fight was so f*cking funny man my theater lost it when buddy ripped the ladder in two. Benedict thought he was still in marvel lol&quot; commented one Reddit user.&quot;I really, really liked the score for this. Those pulsating spy pieces kept the energy of even the dialog scenes in rhythm with the entire movie&quot; said another Reddit user.&quot;I really, really loved the connected concept of all the projects and how it structured the film. Visual language was obviously stunning, I’d find myself getting lost in the shots composition and catch myself zoning out on the dialogue&quot; shared another Reddit user.The Phoenician Scheme, which had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and opened theatrically in late May, has already received accolades for its combination of espionage, dark comedy, and visual appeal.Read More: Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson defy age and are pictured gushing over each other at the premiere of 'The Naked Gun'What is The Phoenician Scheme about? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSet in 1950, The Phoenician Scheme tracks the story of aging arms merchant and industrialist Anatole Zsa-Zsa Korda, who barely escapes an assassination bid and is briefly adjudged in the afterlife.With time running out, Korda tries to make amends with his estranged daughter, Sister Liesl, a Catholic novice, and persuades her to assist him in a morally shady infrastructure venture in the imaginary state of Phoenicia.As governments close in on Korda for his shady dealings, he negotiates a series of tense business deals, betrayals, and personal settlements. The film oscillates between slapstick farce and more profound explorations of family, capitalism, and redemption.Starring an ensemble cast that includes Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Bill Murray, The Phoenician Scheme is one of Wes Anderson's most politically provocative projects to date.The movie was filmed at Babelsberg Studio, Germany, and composed by longtime Anderson collaborator Alexandre Desplat. Along with del Toro's highly publicized performance, fans and critics have also commented on the screenplay's blending of satire and pathos.Read More: When is Dakota and Elle Fanning’s first movie together, The Nightingale, hitting theaters?Of special note, the twist of the story that Korda is not Liesl's actual father opens the character to an undertone of tragedy added to his all-out persona, serving further to highlight the depth behind his bluster. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThough it's the pairing of Anderson's iconic visual style and the surprisingly meme-worthy monologues that's making The Phoenician Scheme stay in the forefront of audiences' minds.As Korda's tale untangles in the backdrop of corporate espionage, family treachery, and individual transformation, it's lines like &quot;Myself, I feel perfectly safe&quot; that provide a much-needed breath of humor in a texturally rich drama. And for enthusiasts on the web, that's plenty to continue quoting.Read More: 7 superhero movie sequels that are way better than the originalInterested viewers can watch The Phoenician Scheme on Peacock.