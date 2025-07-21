Where was Wall to Wall filmed? All filming locations explored

Wall to Wall, Netflix's new South Korean psychological thriller, is set in Seoul and explores issues of housing, income inequality, and moral decline. Released globally on July 12, Wall to Wall is a psychological thriller, directed by Kim Tae-joon (Unlocked), set in a claustrophobic Seoul high-rise where silence is a luxury.The story follows Woo-sung, a financially struggling man who finally buys his apartment only to find himself tormented by mysterious nocturnal noises that push him to the edge.Starring Kang Ha-neul (Squid Game), Yeom Hye-ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines), and Seo Hyun-woo (The Fiery Priest), the film explores paranoia, power dynamics, and the unsettling secrets hidden in plain sight.Wall to Wall was filmed entirely in Seoul, South Korea, using real urban locations and apartment interiors to create its claustrophobic, high-rise setting.All details of Wall to Wall filming locations exploredWall to Wall was shot on location entirely in Seoul, South Korea. Although the story takes place virtually all in a fictional Seoul high-rise apartment house, the film utilizes a number of actual locations throughout Seoul to provide a rich and realistic urban environment.The interiors, hallways, elevators, stairwells, and small apartments were probably filmed on sets built specifically for the purpose or in real apartment buildings to lend the film its claustrophobic and oppressive atmosphere.The local color shots, like Woo-seong's commutes to work or quick cutaways of the frenetic city, emphasize Seoul's spreading density and frantic tempo.These snapshots stand in stark contrast to the loneliness he endures within his apartment, further emphasizing the division of theme between public pandemonium and private suffocation.Read More: Who are Dog the Bounty Hunter's grandkids? Family explored as Duane Chapman's stepson allegedly kills his son Anthony in accidental shootingWhat happens in the movie?In Wall to Wall, Kang Ha-neul portrays Woo-seong, a diligent everyman who has been able to accomplish what many in Seoul can only hope for: home ownership.However, what starts as a sign of stability quickly becomes a trap. Hoping to overcome high maintenance charges and financial turmoil, Woo-seong scales down his basic needs, even refraining from using electricity, just to meet payments.His ordeal takes a turn for the worse when eerie, recurring sounds emanating from his apartment complex start hounding him. His neighbors pin the disturbance on him, and stress levels begin to rise.Before long, it's discovered that the elusive sound was not an accident. Jin-ho, Woo-seong's floor-mate and a retired journalist, is the culprit behind it. His aim? To drive Woo-seong mad and frame him as a poverty-stricken man who has lost his grip on sanity.The true target of Jin-ho is Eun-hwa, an ex-prosecutor turned slumlord who inhabits the penthouse of the building. Years before, Eun-hwa had put an end to one of Jin-ho's exposés.Now, he seeks revenge no matter how costly it may be. He manipulates Woo-seong and even kills to forge a tale that makes the villainous figure of Eun-hwa and the tragic figure of Woo-seong.The denouement of Wall to Wall is violent and turbulent. Jin-ho murders the neighbor of apartment 1301 and Eun-hwa's husband, thinking that these sacrifices will help expose Eun-hwa's misdeeds.But his strategy falters. Woo-seong, given the opportunity to capture a ledger that holds evidence of Eun-hwa's crimes, chooses to destroy it instead. He values saving what little there is of his life rather than becoming a pawn in someone else's war.Jin-ho and Eun-hwa both perish, overwhelmed by their fixations. Woo-seong also withdraws for a while to the provinces with his mother to recover, but the story concludes as it started back in the apartment, with the same sounds of construction ringing through the walls.Read More: The Hunting Wives season 1 ending explained: Who really pulled the trigger on suburban sisterhood?Interested viewers can watch Wall to Wall on Netflix.