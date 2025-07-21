Who are Dog the Bounty Hunter's grandkids? Family explored as Duane Chapman's stepson allegedly kills his son Anthony  in accidental shooting

Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, who is a father to his 13 children, lost his step-grandson, Anthony, 13, in a freak accident on July 19, 2025, as reported by TMZ. The teenager was reportedly shot dead by his father, Gregory Zecca. The bail bondsman has eight other grandkids — Dakota, Cobie, Leiah, Chloe, Peyton, Travis, Abbie, and Madalynn.Gregory Zecca, the father of the deceased teen Anthony, is the son of Francie Frane — Dog the Bounty Hunter’s current wife — from her previous marriage. Duane Chapman and Francie tied the knot in 2021 after the deaths of their respective spouses.According to Naples Daily News, the Collier County Sheriff's Department responded to an incident at Sumter Grove Way in South Naples, Florida, after 8 p.m. on Saturday. An investigation is underway.The victim was later identified as Anthony, the 13-year-old step-grandson of Dog the Bounty Hunter. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office have not yet made any arrests. They called it an &quot;isolated incident&quot;.Francie Frane mourned her grandson Anthony's death and dubbed his untimely passing a &quot;tragic accident&quot; through a representative. The family asked for prayers and privacy at this vulnerable time.A brief look into Dog the Bounty Hunter's children and grandkidsDog the Bounty Hunter first entered fatherhood in 1972 while he was a teenager. He shares his eldest son, Christopher Michael Hecht, with his ex-girlfriend Debbie White. After Debbie died by suicide in 1978, another couple, Keith and Gloria Hecht, adopted Christopher.Christopher Michael Hecht has had a history of legal troubles. Other than that, very little is known about his personal life. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuane &quot;Dog&quot; Chapman went on to have two sons — Duane Lee II and Leeland Blane from his first marriage to La Fonda Sue Darnall. They were married for five years from 1972 to 1977. Duane Lee II followed in his father's footsteps and became a bail bondsman. He also appeared in A&amp;E Network's long-running show Dog the Bounty Hunter. Duane Lee II kept his personal life private.Like his sibling, Leeland Blane, also got trained at Duane Chapman's company, Da’Kine Bail Bonds. He has had run-ins with law officials as well. He has two sons, Dakota and Cobie Chapman, from his marriage to his first wife, Maui Chapman. Leeland and Maui were married from 1995 to 2005.Leeland Blane also has a daughter, Leiah, with an ex-girlfriend, Lynette Yi. He later walked down the aisle with Jamie Pilar Chapman in 2016.Dog the Bounty Hunter got married for a second time to Ann Tegnell in 1979, with whom he welcomed three children, Zebadiah, Wesley, and James Robert. Zebadiah passed away in infancy.Wesley is the father of two daughters, Chloe and Peyton, from a previous undisclosed relationship. He is married to Jodie Chapman. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNot much is known about the personal life of Wesley's brother, James Robert.Duane Chapman was married to his third wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain, from 1982 to 1991. They shared three children — the late Barbara Katy Chapman, Tucker Dee, and Lyssa Rae.Barbara died in a tragic car accident in 2006 when her son, Travis Drake-Lee Chapman, was four years old.Personal details about Tucker Dee are not known.Lyssa Rae, named after her mother, welcomed her firstborn, Abbie Mae Chapman, when she was 15. Lyssa later married Brahman Galanti in 2009, with whom she shares a daughter, Madalynn Grace Galanti. The couple split in 2011. Lyssa Rae tied the knot with her wife, Leiana Evensen, in 2022.Duane &quot;Dog&quot; Chapman married Beth Chapman in 2006. They were together until Beth died in 2019. The former couple had two children together — daughter Bonnie Joanne and son Garry Chapman. Duane also adopted Beth's daughter, Cecily Barmore, from her previous marriage.In 2023, Dog the Bounty Hunter revealed he had found out he was a father to another son named Jon.According to TMZ, Gregory Zecca is part of Chapman's bounty-hunting team.