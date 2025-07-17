Community Squad season 1 recap: All to know before watching season 2

Community Squad season 1 premiered on Netflix in February 2023 and introduced viewers to a group of misfit civilians forming a special security unit. With season 2 expected to arrive soon, many viewers are revisiting past events to better understand what lies ahead. Whether you watched it back then or plan to start now, this recap outlines everything that unfolded in season 1 without revealing all the details.

Ad

The show focuses on an experimental initiative run by the Argentine police department that recruits untrained civilians to perform basic public service tasks. Through a mix of satire, crime, and bureaucratic dysfunction, Community Squad season 1 examines how flawed systems try to enforce order in chaotic ways.

The story follows the group as they attempt to fulfill their civic duties while navigating corruption, personal baggage, and political agendas. For those preparing to watch the next chapter, it helps to revisit the team's origin, challenges, and revelations from Community Squad season 1.

Ad

Trending

Community Squad season 1 plot summary and major developments

The Urban Guards prepare for a mission in Community Squad season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Community Squad season 1 begins with Felipe Rosenfeld’s personal downfall. After failing to protect his girlfriend during a staged robbery at a furniture store, he is dumped and told he lacks passion. His father gives him money to take a break and find purpose, but Felipe is immediately robbed. This leads to his encounter with Diego, a member of the newly formed Urban Guards, a civilian group meant to support the police through non-violent community tasks. Through a misunderstanding, Felipe is recruited into the squad.

Ad

The Civil Brigade, composed of individuals from minority and underrepresented backgrounds, begins their duties, which include traffic regulation, park patrols, and public service campaigns. The group includes Sofía, who uses a wheelchair, Vivian, a transgender woman, and other civilians with no police training. Despite their limited authority, they are expected to serve and protect. Police trainers like Esteban and Paloma mock the squad, seeing them as unqualified and inconvenient.

Felipe and Diego’s patrol takes a dramatic turn when they stumble upon an illegal drug warehouse. Diego is shot and left in a coma. Felipe escapes and begins uncovering that the toy store tied to the attack is a front for a drug cartel led by the Cassata Brothers, with the drugs hidden inside toys. Sofia and Felipe work together to pursue leads, and their personal bond grows and complicates.

Ad

As they close in on the operation, their efforts are repeatedly blocked by Deputy Commissioner Julio García Reynoso, who is later revealed to be protecting the traffickers.

Inside the Civil Brigade’s discovery and the fallout that followed

Julio García Reynoso, a key figure in the drug cover-up plot in Community Squad season 1. (Image via Netflix)

The final episodes of Community Squad season 1 focus on the team’s discovery of the criminal network led by Julio. Felipe connects the dots between Julio, the Cassata Brothers, and Dogo, the hitman who attacked Diego. A raid is staged, but Felipe is betrayed. Julio plans to eliminate Felipe during the operation but is stopped by Esteban, who shoots Julio’s men and rescues him. Meanwhile, Vivian foils an attempt to assassinate Diego, who finally awakens and confirms Julio’s role.

Ad

The team learns that the squad’s drugged behavior at a recent rave was orchestrated by Julio’s network to discredit them and justify disbanding the Urban Guards. Miguel, the team leader, realizes the full extent of the setup. In response, the squad decides to act and joins forces in a final confrontation. A large shootout follows between Julio’s men and the Urban Guards. Julio escapes, only to be killed by Chang Cho, his overseas contact, when he fails to deliver her payment.

Ad

Despite their flawed formation, the squad proves instrumental in uncovering a major drug operation that the official police force had overlooked or concealed. Their final act restores some faith in their purpose and unity, even as the program faces termination.

How Felipe’s truth and the Civil Brigade’s choices set up Community Squad season 2

Esteban arrives in disguise at the toy warehouse to rescue Felipe during a critical moment in Community Squad season 1. (Image via Netflix)

At the end of Community Squad season 1, Felipe is recovering in the hospital and reunited with a now-conscious Diego. Julio is dead, but the threat may not be over. Chang Cho, who supplied the drug network, is still at large, and her next move remains unknown. Season 2 is expected to explore her response to the Urban Squad’s interference and her pursuit of the missing money.

Ad

The squad’s future also remains uncertain. Vivian’s father, José Figueroa, is introduced as the new coordinator of the expanded agency. He offers Miguel a role in the reorganized body, hinting at possible legitimacy and resources in season 2. Felipe may operate under more official authority, possibly taking on covert missions with institutional backing.

Felipe and Sofia’s complicated dynamic is also likely to continue. While Felipe has matured, he now respects Sofia’s independence and emotional boundaries. Season 2 may explore how their personal and professional relationship evolves. The broader theme of inclusion and moral conflict is expected to continue, along with potential infiltration threats and unresolved ties to international syndicates.

Ad

Community Squad season 1 lays the foundation for a team of misfits navigating a flawed civic system. From small patrol duties to uncovering large-scale corruption, the season builds up to a point of no return.

Community Squad season 2 will premiere on Netflix on July 17, 2025. Fans of the first season's blend of crime and comedy can expect more as the show continues exploring themes of inclusion, government image management, and the challenges faced by untrained civilians stepping into law enforcement roles.

Ad

Community Squad season 1 is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More