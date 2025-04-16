Where is Raymond Betson now? Details explored ahead of The Diamond Heist on Netflix 

Raymond Betson, a central figure in one of the most audacious attempted robberies in British history, is once again in the spotlight with the release of The Diamond Heist on Netflix on April 16, 2025.

Infamous for his role in the failed Millennium Dome diamond raid in 2000, Betson was among the gang who tried to steal a £350 million De Beers diamond collection by crashing a JCB digger into the London exhibition site. According to The Guardian report dated January 23, 2004, Raymond Betson’s original 18-year sentence for conspiracy to rob was later reduced to 15 years on appeal.

As of 2025, Raymond Betson is no longer incarcerated and has been active in UK rehabilitation efforts. Though his current residence remains undisclosed, he was last known to live in Folkestone as per a Kent Online report dated August 8, 2014. He’s participated in events like the AP Foundation’s 2022 charity boxing and youth mentoring sessions to support offender reform.

Raymond Betson approached Lee Wenham with the diamond heist plan and asked for his help

The origins of the Millennium Dome diamond heist can be traced back to Raymond Betson, a seasoned offender who played a lead role in orchestrating the operation. While Lee Wenham is featured prominently in The Diamond Heist on Netflix, the idea did not originate with him.

According to The Standard report dated April 15, 2025, the diamond heist wasn’t Wenham’s idea, it was the idea of a colleague of his, Ray Betson. Lee Wenham stated:

"He approached me with it and said he needs help with it. And that’s how I got involved in it.”

Raymond Betson, who had a lengthy history of criminal activity, took on the role of driver during the attempted 2000 raid. On November 7, 2000, he and several accomplices used a JCB digger to ram through the perimeter of the Millennium Dome in an effort to steal diamonds worth an estimated £350 million.

The group aimed to seize De Beers' prized Millennium Star diamond and make their escape via the River Thames. However, law enforcement had already anticipated the plan. As per The Guardian report dated January 23, 2004, Operation Magician, a covert police operation involving over 200 officers, had placed armed units disguised as Dome employees on-site.

The fake diamonds had already been swapped in as a precaution. When Raymond Betson and his team smashed through the exhibit, officers moved in within minutes. All suspects, including those stationed near the getaway route, were arrested on the spot.

Prison sentences and legal developments

Raymond Betson was convicted of conspiracy to rob and initially sentenced to 18 years in prison. However, this was later reduced to 15 years on appeal. The Guardian report noted that he, along with William Cockram, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of conspiracy to steal.

Following his release from this sentence, Betson became involved in another crime. On March 23, 2012, he participated in a botched ram raid on a Loomis UK cash depot in Swanley, Kent.

As outlined in the Kent Online report dated August 8, 2014, Betson and five others used another JCB digger, which mistakenly breached the wrong part of the building. Their stolen getaway vehicle got stuck in a field, and Betson, identified by DNA evidence on a balaclava found inside, was the only one arrested.

During his sentencing at Maidstone Crown Court, Judge Charles Macdonald QC stated:

“You were one of six men in a gang who carried out reconnaissance over a number of days.”

Raymond Betson received 13 years in prison. The judge added that there was “an extremely strong” inference that he had been driving the digger again.

Current status of Raymond Betson

As of 2025, Raymond Betson is no longer incarcerated. According to an ITV News report dated August 8, 2014, Betson’s 13-year sentence was a standard determinate term, meaning he would likely serve only half in custody, with the rest on licence. That placed his expected release around 2020–2021.

Post-release, Betson has been involved in rehabilitation and community outreach. The AP Foundation Annual Report (January 31, 2023) confirmed that he attended a White Collar Charity Boxing event in London as part of its Mature Lived Experience Team.

A LinkedIn post from the same organization in April 2024 stated that Betson participated in workshops aimed at mentoring “hard to reach” youth, using his personal story to support peer intervention programs.

While Raymond Betson's exact place of residence has not been made public, Kent Online previously identified his address as Clifton Crescent, Folkestone, during his 2014 trial. His low profile since release and involvement in public rehabilitation efforts suggest a shift toward positive engagement.

As The Diamond Heist on Netflix revisits the Millennium Dome raid, it highlights not just the planning and failure of the heist but the long-term consequences its participants faced. The case of Betson shows how one of the operation’s masterminds moved from orchestrating one of the UK's most daring crimes to speaking at reformation initiatives more than two decades later.

