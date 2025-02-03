What is Prison Cell 211 on Netflix about? Everything to know 

Prison Cell 211 (Celda 211)is a gripping new Netflix series set to release on February 5, 2025, with all six episodes dropping simultaneously. The story is inspired by the real-life 2023 prison riot in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico. During the incident, gang members launched an armed attack on the Cereso number 3 state prison, resulting in chaos, fatalities, and mass escapes.

Directed by Gerardo Naranjo and Jaime Reynoso, the series explores themes of survival, trust, and the boundaries of morality in an environment where the usual rules of society no longer apply.

Starring Diego Calva Hernández, Noé Hernández, and Gerardo Taracena, Prison Cell 211 offers a gritty and intense viewing experience as per Netflix. Its release has already sparked comparisons to the critically acclaimed 2009 film Cell 211. With its authentic Mexican setting and powerful performances, Prison Cell 211 promises to leave viewers captivated.

Prison Cell 211: Release Schedule and viewing options explored

Prison Cell 211 is scheduled for release on Netflix on February 5, 2025. As a Netflix original series, it will be available exclusively on the Netflix platform. All six episodes of the limited series will be accessible for streaming upon release. Netflix typically releases new shows and movies at 12 am Pacific Time (PT) or 3 am Eastern Time (ET) on the scheduled release date.

The release timings for different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) February 5, 2025 12:00 a.m. (midnight) Eastern Time (ET) February 5, 2025 3:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) February 5, 2025 8:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET) February 5, 2025 9:00 a.m. India Standard Time (IST) February 5, 2025 1:30 p.m.

Netflix offers multiple subscription plans worldwide, with pricing varying by country. In the U.S., the Standard with Ads plan costs $7.99/month, Standard is $17.99/month, and Premium (4K streaming) is $24.99/month. The UK prices are £4.99, £10.99, and £17.99, respectively. In India, a Mobile plan for ₹149/month offers SD streaming.

Features include simultaneous streaming on multiple devices, offline downloads, and varying video quality (SD to 4K). Pricing adjustments reflect local market conditions and Netflix’s investments in content. Check Netflix’s official website for region-specific details, as plans and availability differ globally.

Prison Cell 211: What to expect?

Prison Cell 211 is a Netflix drama series that follows the harrowing journey of a human rights lawyer whose visit to a prison turns into a nightmare. Caught in the middle of a violent riot, he must disguise himself as an inmate to survive. As he navigates a treacherous environment among some of society's most dangerous criminals, he faces challenges that test his morality and uncover his inner darkness.

The trailer for Prison Cell 211 hints at the tension, beginning with the lawyer entering the prison despite warnings, only to face life-threatening decisions during the chaos. The trailer also shows the attorney's wife as pregnant and his promise tp her her that he will be back soon from the prison. One of the key scenes in the trailer is when a gang member with a flame thrower in his hand utters to him "You're either with us or dead" depicting the intensity of the narrative.

The series is directed by Gerardo Naranjo and Jaime Reynoso and features a screenplay by Gandul. Filmed in Chihuahua, Mexico, the series is produced by Woo Films and executive produced by Mariana Aceves, Vanessa Castro, Jaime Reynoso, and Rafael Ley.

More about Prison Cell 211

The official synopsis for the series on Netflix reads:

"Caught in a prison riot, a human rights lawyer poses as an inmate to survive. As he blends in, chaos and personal loss unveil the darkness within him."

Prison Cell 211 boasts a stellar cast led by Diego Calva Hernández, Noé Hernández, and Gerardo Taracena. Diego Calva Hernández is known for his role as Arturo Beltrán Leyva in Narcos: Mexico (2021). He received widespread recognition for his role as Manny Torres in Babylon (2022), which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Noé Hernández is celebrated for his impactful performances in Mexican cinema, particularly in We Are the Flesh (2016). Gerardo Taracena, with an extensive filmography, is recognized for his roles in internationally renowned films like Apocalypto (2006) and Man on Fire (2004).

