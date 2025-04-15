What time will The Diamond Heist be available to watch? Release timings for all regions

The Diamond Heist is a true-crime documentary series set to debut on Netflix on April 16, 2025, at midnight PT. The series explores the Millennium Dome diamond heist. Viewers will be guided through the specifics of the theft over three episodes, supported by interviews and first-hand viewpoints.

It follows a group of South-East London criminals who try to steal a £350 million diamond from the Millennium Dome in 2000. Police stop the heist with surveillance and quick action.

Depending on the viewer's time zone, Netflix simultaneously releases The Diamond Heist globally. Fans will experience the retelling of the heist, offering a mix of crime drama with personal insights from those engaged in the robbery and its prevention.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

The Diamond Heist release time for all regions

The show is set to drop on Netflix on April 16, and the exact time of release will differ depending on the viewers' location. The following table outlines the release schedule of The Diamond Heist across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time - PT) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 12:00 AM USA (Eastern Time - ET) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 3:00 AM USA (Central Standard Time - CST) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 2:00 AM USA (Mountain Standard Time - MST) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 1:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 5:00 AM UK (BST) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 8:00 AM Central Europe (CET) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 9:00 AM India (IST) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 12:30 PM South Africa (SAST) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 9:00 AM Philippines (PHT) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 3:00 PM Australia (ACDT) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 6:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) Wednesday, April 16, 2025 8:00 PM

The show can only be accessed on Netflix. To watch all the episodes, fans will have to pay for subscription. The platform offers three subscription plans: Standard with ads at $7.99 per month, Standard at $17.99 per month, Premium at $24.99 per month, with an option to add one extra member for $6.99 per month with ads or $8.99 monthly without ads.

Plot of the series

The Diamond Heist focuses on a criminal attempt in the UK, which took place on November 7, 2000, per BBC. As shown in the the trailer, criminals from Southeast London band together to target the Millennium Dome in Greenwich. Their target is the 203.04-carat diamond, the Millennium Star, valued at £350 million.

Using a changed digger, they intend to enter the Dome and flee by speedboat down the River Thames. Unknown to them, a specialized police unit, the Flying Squad, start tracking their every move. The criminals are unaware that their every move is being monitored. The police catch them as they start their heist before they can steal the diamond.

The botched heist ends their elaborate plan, and the Millennium Star remains in government hands. The documentary series chronicles the heist from multiple perspectives, revealing the criminals' and police officers' thoughts.

Production and direction of The Diamond Heist

The series is directed by Jesse Vile and produced by Lightbox Entertainment, which is also known for Sophie: A Murder in West Cork and Captive. Guy Ritchie serves as the executive producer and Tim Cragg as the cinematographer.

At the core of the documentary is Lee Wenham, one of the individuals involved in the heist. In an interview with The Standard, released April 14, 2025, Wenham said:

“I'd been brought up around gangsters and villains and all that sort of thing, so I didn't really know any other life. Everything around me was people up to no good, basically."

He added:

“So if you were in the pub, every five minutes somebody would be coming in and whispering in each other's ear and chunks of money were being handed over.”

Tuncay Gunes also portrays Ray Betson, one of the Millennium Dome robbers, according to a BBC report published on August 2024. The series features insights from former Flying Squad officers who were instrumental in preventing the heist.

Stay tuned for more updates about the series and similar projects as the year progresses. Watch The Diamond Heist exclusively on Netflix.

