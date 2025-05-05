5 key details about Kimberly Fattorini's death 

Kimberly Fattorini, 30, a Playboy casting associate and model, was found dead in Los Angeles after a night out in July 2017. Initially ruled an accidental overdose, her death became the subject of controversy and a wrongful death lawsuit years later.

Fattorini had spent the evening partying with friends and nightclub promoter Eli Wehbe before being found unresponsive at a friend’s apartment. Toxicology results revealed a mix of alcohol, cocaine, and GHB, commonly referred to as a date r*pe drug. Allegations later surfaced suggesting she was drugged without consent, with text messages indicating she believed GHB was poured into her drink.

Former NFL player Shawne Merriman, who was present that night, was later named in a civil lawsuit filed by her parents. The unresolved questions and alleged foul play are further explored in The Playboy Murders season 3, with her case featured in the premiere episode, Last Dance, airing Monday, May 5, 2025, at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.

5 key insights about Kimberly Fattorini's death explored

The Playboy Murders season 3 kicks off with Last Dance, premiering on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery (ID). The episode revisited the tragic and unsettling case of Kimberly Fattorini, a Playboy casting assistant whose sudden death in 2017 continues to raise troubling questions about Hollywood’s nightlife.

1) Kimberly Fattorini was discovered deceased following a night spent partying

On July 21, 2017, Kimberly Fattorini was found dead at a friend’s apartment in West Hollywood after an intense night of partying. The 30-year-old had spent the night clubbing at The Highlight Room before going to promoter Eli Wehbe’s house for an afterparty.

She was later transported to her friend Monica Maass’ apartment, where she was found unresponsive the next afternoon. She was declared dead by paramedics at 3:30 pm.

The initial coroner's report ruled her death accidental, citing a mix of alcohol, cocaine, and GHB, commonly referred to as a "date r*pe" drug, as contributing factors.

2) GHB was allegedly placed in Kimberly Fattorini’s drink without her consent

Shawne Merriman was accused of bringing GHB and possibly drugging Kimberly Fattorini before her death. (Image via Getty)

Text messages revealed in a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Kimberly Fattorini’s parents allege that she texted Wehbe while at his home, claiming someone had put GHB in her drink. One of the texts, as cited in The Daily Beast, April 23, 2020, reads,

“But Your friend just poor’d half G in my drink,”

Additional messages suggested she was struggling to stay conscious. These messages formed part of the evidence in the civil case filed by her parents, who alleged that Shawne Merriman, a former NFL player, may have been involved. As per The Daily Beast, Merriman, however, denied wrongdoing through his spokesperson, who said,

“Shawne continues to be devastated by the loss of Kim, but can’t express that effectively because of the civil litigation”.

3) Witness accounts and text evidence raise questions about the hours before her death

Witness testimony and text messages included in the civil complaint paint a concerning picture of the hours leading up to Kimberly Fattorini's death. According to the Elle report dated November 19, 2020, while at Wehbe’s home, Wehbe texted Merriman saying,

“Got 3 whores over. I’m tryna get rid of them so I can smash [Stefanie]."

Fattorini later sent Merriman a series of incoherent texts, asking about his whereabouts. Eventually, she and others returned to Maass' apartment. The lawsuit alleges Merriman was still there when she became unresponsive, but left before emergency services arrived.

4) The lawsuit highlighted lapses in the initial investigation

Kimberly Fattorini’s parents raised concerns about the handling of the investigation. The coroner initially ruled the death accidental without conducting a s*xual assault exam. Later findings showed that she had bruises on her legs, and her jeans were unzipped when paramedics reached the scene.

By the time detectives requested further tests, it was no longer possible to conduct a thorough examination. This has fueled ongoing debates about whether crucial evidence may have been missed or overlooked in the early stages of the case.

5) No criminal charges were filed, but civil litigation continues

Despite the troubling nature of the case, authorities closed the criminal investigation in September 2017 after ruling Kimberly Fattorini’s death accidental. As cited in Elle, Lieutenant Robert Westphal of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department stated,

“The coroner’s office ruled the cause of death an accident, so based on that, and no other evidence that would support any other conclusion, we’re no longer investigating”

However, The Playboy Murders revisits this case in Last Dance, highlighting how Kimberly Fattorini’s family has pushed forward with civil action, claiming negligence, battery, and a violation of the Drug Dealer Liability Act. Their lawsuit continues to seek accountability from individuals they allege played a role in Kimberly’s tragic death.

