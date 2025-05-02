The Playboy Murders season 3: Release date, how to watch, and more 

Investigation Discovery’s The Playboy Murders is soon going to premiere its season 3 with host Holly Madison. This season will run for six episodes, beginning with the investigation of the murder of Playboy casting assistant Kimberly Fattorini.
The Playboy Murders season 3 premieres on May 5, 2025, on ID. The documentary series made its debut with season 1 in January 2023 and soon became a globally acclaimed show. It was renewed for season 2, which was subsequently released on January 22, 2024.
Here is everything we know about the upcoming season of the show.
The Playboy Murders season 3: Release date and how to watch
The Playboy Murders returns to Investigation Discovery with its season 3 on Monday, May 5, at 9 pm ET.
The season will also be available to stream on Max, which is HBO's streaming platform. The season can be streamed with a subscription to the platform. Rates start from $9.99 per month for the Basic plan with ads. The Standard plan costs $16.99 per month, and the Premium plan comes for $20.99 per month.
What is The Playboy Murders season 3 all about?
The official synopsis for the series, as per ID, reads:
“Investigating murders that intersect with Playboy, exposing the pitfalls of fame for those appearing on their pages and forcing audiences to question everything they thought they knew about one of America’s most recognizable publications.”
In the latest season, host Madison will be recounting some more shocking murder mysteries that lie in the depths of the world of the adult men’s magazine, Playboy.
Some of the cases that season 3 explores are the tragic deaths of Playboy casting assistant Kimberly Fattorini and the 2000 Playmate of the Month Kerissa Fare. It also explores the Playboy Bunny Jackie Hendrickson‘s association with an Atlanta-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Warren Brown, as well as Adrienne Pollack‘s connection to Hugh Hefner.
The trailer of season 3 explored
Investigation Discovery has released a trailer for season 3 of The Playboy Murders, which can be watched below.
In this recently released trailer of the series, we see Madison talking about some of the cases associated with the Playboy Mansion.
“For a new girl coming into Playboy, there is an endless potential for opportunity. But Playboy can put a target on your back, and that can get very dangerous,” she says.
Commenting on season 3, Madison told US Magazine:
“I’m beyond excited for the new season of The Playboy Murders — this one is more intense and revealing than ever. We’re diving deep into the dark truths hidden behind the glamour, uncovering shocking twists and heartbreaking realities. These stories are raw and powerful, and I can’t wait to take you on this eye-opening journey with me.”
Holly Madison is not only the host but also an executive producer of the series, who is known for her intimate knowledge of the Playboy empire. She had dated Playboy founder Hugh Hefner from 2001 to 2008 and has always been vocal about her complex relationship with the magazine and Hefner.
Since then, she has chosen to help other women speak out about the treatment they faced while being associated with the magazine. Madison brings a unique perspective to the cases that the series recounts, exploring compassionately the tragic murders connected with the magazine.
Catch The Playboy Murders on Investigation Discovery this Monday, May 5.