The Playboy Murders season 3: Release date, how to watch, and more 

Investigation Discovery’s The Playboy Murders is soon going to premiere its season 3 with host Holly Madison. This season will run for six episodes, beginning with the investigation of the murder of Playboy casting assistant Kimberly Fattorini.

Ad

The Playboy Murders season 3 premieres on May 5, 2025, on ID. The documentary series made its debut with season 1 in January 2023 and soon became a globally acclaimed show. It was renewed for season 2, which was subsequently released on January 22, 2024.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming season of the show.

The Playboy Murders season 3: Release date and how to watch

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Playboy Murders returns to Investigation Discovery with its season 3 on Monday, May 5, at 9 pm ET.

The season will also be available to stream on Max, which is HBO's streaming platform. The season can be streamed with a subscription to the platform. Rates start from $9.99 per month for the Basic plan with ads. The Standard plan costs $16.99 per month, and the Premium plan comes for $20.99 per month.

What is The Playboy Murders season 3 all about?

The official synopsis for the series, as per ID, reads:

Ad

“Investigating murders that intersect with Playboy, exposing the pitfalls of fame for those appearing on their pages and forcing audiences to question everything they thought they knew about one of America’s most recognizable publications.”

In the latest season, host Madison will be recounting some more shocking murder mysteries that lie in the depths of the world of the adult men’s magazine, Playboy.

Ad

Some of the cases that season 3 explores are the tragic deaths of Playboy casting assistant Kimberly Fattorini and the 2000 Playmate of the Month Kerissa Fare. It also explores the Playboy Bunny Jackie Hendrickson‘s association with an Atlanta-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Warren Brown, as well as Adrienne Pollack‘s connection to Hugh Hefner.

The trailer of season 3 explored

Investigation Discovery has released a trailer for season 3 of The Playboy Murders, which can be watched below.

Ad

Ad

In this recently released trailer of the series, we see Madison talking about some of the cases associated with the Playboy Mansion.

“For a new girl coming into Playboy, there is an endless potential for opportunity. But Playboy can put a target on your back, and that can get very dangerous,” she says.

Commenting on season 3, Madison told US Magazine:

“I’m beyond excited for the new season of The Playboy Murders — this one is more intense and revealing than ever. We’re diving deep into the dark truths hidden behind the glamour, uncovering shocking twists and heartbreaking realities. These stories are raw and powerful, and I can’t wait to take you on this eye-opening journey with me.”

Ad

Holly Madison is not only the host but also an executive producer of the series, who is known for her intimate knowledge of the Playboy empire. She had dated Playboy founder Hugh Hefner from 2001 to 2008 and has always been vocal about her complex relationship with the magazine and Hefner.

Since then, she has chosen to help other women speak out about the treatment they faced while being associated with the magazine. Madison brings a unique perspective to the cases that the series recounts, exploring compassionately the tragic murders connected with the magazine.

Ad

Catch The Playboy Murders on Investigation Discovery this Monday, May 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sneha Haldar Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.



As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.



If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.



A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing. Know More