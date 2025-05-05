What happened to Kimberly Fattorini? Details explored ahead of The Playboy Murders on Investigation Discovery

The new season of The Playboy Murders is all set to kickstart with the death of Kimberly Fattorini, a victim of the fast-paced Los Angeles lifestyle. Her 2017 death was immediately ruled an accidental overdose, and no one was really blamed for the death of the Playboy Plus employee. That is, until her parents came out with a lawsuit that dragged in some big names, including former NFL star Shawne Merriman.

Ad

In the premiere of The Playboy Murders season 3, this mysterious case will be covered in detail. As a lot of things about the death remain shrouded, the episode will have the scope to shed light on some big events surrounding Fattorini's death. This episode airs at 9.00 PM EST on ID. The synopsis for the same reads:

"Fresh from a breakup, a Playboy casting assistant revels in the L.A. nightlife scene until a wild night out ends in her mysterious death."

Ad

Trending

Ahead of this episode, let us go over who Kimberly Fattorini was and what happened to her.

Who was Kimberly Fattorini?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kimberly Fattorini was born on October 18, 1988, in Los Angeles, California. Her father, Ferdinand, was a senior vice president at Sony Pictures. She chose a career that many parents would have reservations about, but her parents did not show it.

Fattorini completed a double major in business administration and economics at Whittier College in Whittier, California, where she was also reportedly honored as an "Outstanding Student." But she chose a career where she would be at the center of all the Hollywood glitz and glamor.

Ad

Fattorini worked a desk job for Playboy Plus and occasionally even stepped in front of the camera. She was blonde, beautiful, and attractive to almost everyone around her. But according to sources, her ambition was to be a Playboy centerfold, which she failed to achieve before her death in 2017.

During her time in LA, she was also in a long term relationship with fellow casting director Sam Rhima. They were a known couple in the circle, and it came as a shock to everyone when they broke their seven-year-long relationship.

Ad

Shortly after this breakup, Kimberly Fattorini allegedly started spending more and more time in nightclubs, doing drugs and other substances. All of this combined, led to her shocking death in July 2017.

How did Kimberly Fattorini die?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Initially, Kimberly Fattorini's death was ruled an accident. She was with Monica Maass, a Playboy model, the entire night of July 21, 2017, following which she did not wake up the next morning. Maass called 911 in the morning, and her death was declared an accidental overdose. She had allegedly overdosed from date rape drug gamma hydroxybutyrate (also knownas GHB). But this was far from the full picture.

When she was found, she was not fully clothed, and evidence suggested that someone may have put on the clothes when she was passed out, suggesting assault. It was not until 2019 that this case gained traction, and more details about this sudden death emerged.

Ad

When a lawsuit was filed by Kimberly Fattorini's parents, it had screenshots that confirmed that Maass and Kimberly were not alone that night. They were accompanied by another woman, a renowned club promoter named Elias Wehbe, and the former NFL star Shawne Merriman, among others.

The group went from Wehbe's place to Maass's place that night, all the while Kimberly Fattorini was too out of her mind to even text properly. Some disturbing text messages also emerged that revealed Wehbe and his friends' intentions of taking the women to bed.

Ad

The night ended with Kimberly Fattorini never opening her eyes again. A lot remains unknown about what actually happened, and no one has been arrested in connection with the murders either, but Fattorini's death could have been a result of a lot of things, perhaps things that we will never know about.

The upcoming episode of The Playboy Murders aims to shed a brighter light on this. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More