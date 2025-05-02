Where is John Mello now? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC 

John Mello, the former partner of Christina Parcell and father of her child, remains at the center of ongoing legal proceedings as the chilling 2021 stabbing death of the South Carolina veterinary technician returns to focus in 20/20 on ABC, set to air on May 2, 2025. The brutal murder shocked the quiet community of Greer and continues to draw national attention.

Parcell, found with over 30 stab wounds and surrounded by rose petals, was targeted amid a heated custody dispute. Although Mello was in Italy at the time of the murder and initially ruled out as a direct suspect, evidence later tied him to Zachary Hughes, a Juilliard-trained pianist convicted of committing the brutal killing.

According to an ABC News report dated May 2, 2025, Hughes testified that John offered money and provided details about Parcell’s whereabouts before the murder. Following Hughes’ conviction, Mello was arrested and, as per a Court TV report dated February 19, 2025, remains in custody at the Greenville County Detention Center, awaiting trial.

John Mello, seeking full custody of his daughter, allegedly harassed Christina Parcell by sending her nude photos to neighbors and her job, authorities said

The tragic death of Christina Parcell in 2021 continues to draw national attention, particularly as 20/20 on ABC revisits the disturbing case in The Rose Petal Murder. Authorities allege that John Mello, locked in a contentious custody battle with Parcell, took extreme steps to tarnish her reputation.

According to multiple sources, including an ABC News report dated May 2, 2025, and a Court TV report dated February 19, 2025, Mello allegedly harassed Parcell by sending explicit photos of her to neighbors and colleagues during their dispute.

While Mello denied involvement in Parcell’s killing and was initially cleared of murder, as he was in Italy at the time, investigators later identified his indirect link to the brutal crime.

The case took a dramatic turn after Zachary Hughes, a Juilliard-trained pianist and close friend of John, was arrested for Christina Parcell's murder. Hughes later testified in court that Mello frequently spoke about concerns regarding his daughter's safety and even offered him money to kill Parcell.

Hughes claimed Mello initially suggested $5,000, later increasing the offer to $10,000, though Hughes insisted he refused the payment.

Zachary Hughes’ shocking testimony leads to John Mello's arrest

The investigation progressed rapidly once Hughes took the stand. Despite never meeting Parcell before the crime, Hughes testified that he believed she posed a danger to her child. On the day of the murder, Hughes was seen on security cameras arriving at Parcell's home on a bicycle. Authorities later found his DNA under Parcell's fingernails.

According to a Greenville News report dated February 21, 2025, Hughes detailed how he posed as a florist to gain entry and stabbed Parcell multiple times after convincing himself she was a threat.

Hughes’ courtroom confession directly implicated John Mello. Less than three hours after Hughes testified about Mello’s alleged role, police arrested John Mello. He was charged with accessory before the fact to a felony and solicitation to commit a felony, as per FOX Carolina's report dated February 20, 2025.

John Mello awaits trial as 20/20 on ABC revisits the case

Today, John Mello remains incarcerated at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond as his legal process unfolds. His defense insists that he had no involvement in the murder and claims law enforcement acted on "hunches."

Nevertheless, prosecutors maintain that Mello's alleged harassment of Parcell, his close relationship with Hughes, and his role in facilitating the attack warrant serious charges.

With Hughes already convicted and sentenced to life in prison, the upcoming trial for John Mello is poised to further explore his alleged role in the murder. As 20/20 on ABC airs The Rose Petal Murder, new light is expected to be shed on the complex web of custody battles, harassment, and deadly decisions that defined this high-profile case.

Stay tuned for more updates.

