Christina Parcell's murder: A complete timeline of events 

The violent killing of Christina Parcell in October 2021 stunned the community of Greer, South Carolina. Found stabbed more than 30 times in her home, with rose petals hauntingly scattered around her body, Christina Parcell's death triggered an intense investigation.

Authorities initially focused on those closest to her, including her fiancé, Bradley Post, and former partner John Mello, who were later cleared of involvement in the murder but faced other charges related to harassment and child exploitation. The case took a dramatic turn when Zachary Hughes, a Juilliard-trained pianist and Mello’s friend, was arrested weeks later.

Hughes, who later confessed during trial proceedings, admitted to killing Christina after claiming he believed her daughter was in danger. However, the court rejected this defence as per the AP report dated February 21, 2025.

The chilling details of the crime and its complex backstory will be explored in-depth on ABC 20/20, airing Friday, May 2, 2025, from 9:01-11:00 pm EDT on ABC and streaming the following day on Hulu.

Christina Parcell's murder timeline: How the case unfolded

In October 2021, Christina Parcell was found dead inside her Greer, South Carolina home, brutally stabbed over 30 times. Rose petals scattered across the crime scene added a disturbing layer to an already violent act.

Authorities initially focused on those closest to Christina. Her fiancé Bradley Post, and her daughter's father John Mello, were both investigated due to custody disputes and prior incidents, but each was later ruled out as the perpetrator.

However, troubling discoveries about both men followed. Post was arrested after child s*xual abuse material was recovered from devices seized during the murder investigation. Mello faced a custodial interference charge for removing their daughter from the country in violation of a court directive. Neither was accused of Parcell's murder, though both faced significant legal troubles.

A shocking suspect and disturbing motive emerge

About a month after Christina’s death, Zachary Hughes, a Juilliard-trained pianist and associate of Mello, was taken into custody for her murder. Investigators pieced together key evidence that tied Hughes to the scene.

DNA was found under Christina Parcell's fingernails, while surveillance footage and neighbourhood Ring camera images captured Hughes riding a bicycle near her home that morning, dressed in black and wearing a mask. Further investigation revealed Hughes had a bike in his truck and that his vehicle was logged near Parcell’s home on the morning of the attack.

The connection between Hughes and Christina Parcell was initially unclear. However, authorities later uncovered a campaign of harassment that linked Hughes and Mello.

Prosecutors said both men worked together in the months before Christina Parcell's death, mailing explicit images of her to acquaintances and businesses, allegedly to damage her reputation amid the custody battle, as per FOX Carolina's report dated September 14, 2023.

During his trial, Hughes confessed to killing Christina but claimed he acted out of a misguided belief that her daughter was in danger. Prosecutors, however, dismissed this justification.

Circuit Judge Patrick Fant ruled that claims of abuse could not be introduced as evidence since Christina Parcell’s daughter was not in immediate harm. Hughes was ultimately convicted and sentenced to life in prison in February 2025, according to an AP report dated February 21, 2025.

Arrest of John Mello and case aftermath

The fallout from Hughes's testimony extended beyond his conviction. While on the stand, Hughes implicated John Mello, alleging that Mello encouraged the killing to secure custody of his child. Mello was subsequently arrested and charged with accessory before the fact to murder and solicitation to commit a felony.

Today, Christina's murder continues to resonate as an example of how personal disputes escalated into violence. ABC 20/20 will revisit this tragic case, providing a comprehensive look at the investigation, the disturbing dynamics between all involved, and how the justice system ultimately delivered a verdict in Christina Parcell’s murder.

Stay tuned for more updates.

