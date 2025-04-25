Is there a new episode of 20/20 this week (April 25, 2025)? Explained

ABC will air rounds 2 and 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft starting at 7 pm EST, which has pushed 20/20 from its usual time slot of 9 pm EST.

As a result, there will be no new episode of ABC's show 20/20 on Friday, April 25, 2025, due to the live coverage of the NFL Draft.

Although there is no new episode of 20/20 coming this week, its old episodes are available to watch on several platforms. Viewers can easily watch its old content online.

ABC aired the most recent episode of 20/20, titled Unlucky Numbers, on April 18, 2025. The episode delves deep into the story of Abraham Shakespeare, a Florida resident who won the lottery in 2006 for $30 million. However, this prize eventually brought him trouble and sorrow.

The true story behind 20/20 - Unlucky Numbers explored

According to reports by People on April 17, 2025, Abraham Shakespeare won $30 million in the Florida Lottery in 2006 and opted to take a lump sum payment of $17 million. He was known for his generosity, helping friends, relatives, and those in need with his winnings. He also paid off many people's home loans and gave money to strangers.

In 2008, Shakespeare met Doris "Dee Dee" Moore, who befriended him by saying she wanted to write a book about his life. However, over time, she gained control of Shakespeare's remaining assets, including a $1.5 million annuity. After some time, Shakespeare became concerned about not having access to his money.

As reported by People, Shakespeare suddenly disappeared in 2009, and his body was found in January 2010 under a concrete slab in the backyard of Moore's home in Plant City, Florida. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly shot him and then falsely claimed he was alive. By the time his body was found, most of the money had reportedly been spent.

According to People, Moore was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole in 2012.

As mentioned in People, in an interview with ABC News from prison, Moore professed her innocence and said:

"It was wrong. There was no reason for him to pass away over money but for them to lie in public and say that I took his money...the whole situation was so stupid."

During the trial, Moore accused several people of the murder, including a drug dealer and his son, as per the reports.

Where to watch 20/20 - Unlucky Numbers? Explored

Viewers can watch Unlucky Numbers episodes on Hulu, but a Hulu subscription is required. Hulu offers different subscription plans, including:

Hulu (with ad plan) at $9.99 per month.

Hulu (no ads plan) at $17.99 per month.

Hulu + Live TV at $82.99 per month, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+.

The 20/20 episode, Unlucky Numbers, is also available online on ABC. Also, the audio version of this episode is available on Spotify.

The episode, Unlucky Numbers, features exclusive interviews, including the conversation from prison between ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman and Moore.

The episode also features insights from prosecutors, investigators, and Shakespeare's loved ones, offering a comprehensive view of the full investigation and events leading up to the murder.

The episode provides a gripping exploration of a tragic story, highlighting the consequences of sudden wealth and betrayal.

