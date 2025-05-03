Where is Steven Burns now? Details explored ahead of 48 Hours on CBS

Steven Burns, once a familiar face to the Salarno family, has spent decades behind bars for the 1979 murder of his former girlfriend, Catina Salarno. Their relationship, which began in high school as a neighborhood romance, took a violent turn when Catina tried to end it before starting college.

Steven Burns is currently incarcerated at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, California. He has been serving a 17-year-to-life sentence since his conviction for the 1979 murder of Catina Rose Salarno. Burns was most recently denied parole in January 2025, according to a press release from the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office dated January 10, 2025.

According to a CBS News report dated May 2, 2025, Catina had arrived at the University of the Pacific with plans to move forward, but Burns unexpectedly reappeared and convinced her to meet him that evening. The encounter proved fatal. Prosecutors said he shot her in the back of the head after she rejected his efforts to rekindle the relationship.

The case, which pushed Catina’s family to advocate for victims' rights, will be featured in 48 Hours on CBS through The Boy Across the Street, airing Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 10 PM ET/PT.

Steven Burns is held at Valley State Prison after his 13th parole denial in 2025 for being a safety risk

Steven Burns, convicted of killing 18-year-old Catina Rose Salarno in 1979, remains incarcerated at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, California.

As per a San Joaquin County District Attorney's press release dated January 10, 2025, his 13th parole bid was denied, with officials calling him "an unreasonable safety concern for the community."

Steven Burns, sentenced to 17 years to life after being found guilty of second-degree murder in 1980, has spent over four decades behind bars.

The fatal incident occurred during Catina’s first week at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California. As per CBS News on May 2, 2025, Catina ended things with Burns before college, but he showed up uninvited on her first day and requested a final meeting.

Her roommate, Joanne Marks, told 48 Hours on CBS in The Boy Across the Street:

"She was not looking forward to meeting with him, but she was looking forward to it being the last time"

That evening, Catina met Burns in a secluded campus area. Around 8 p.m., after she rejected his attempt to reconcile, he shot her in the back of the head. Catina was found later that night, still alive but critically wounded. She died shortly after midnight.

A tragedy that led to lifelong activism

Burns' crime devastated the Salarno family. Nina Salarno, Catina’s sister, was just 14 years old then. Speaking to CBS News, she said,

"My whole world got taken from me in, really, the flash of the gun, I mean, everything was gone. My life was never the same again."

Nina later dedicated her life to victims' rights and became a prosecutor. She is now the president of Crime Victims United of California, an advocacy group that fights for tougher laws and supports families affected by violent crime.

Their mother, Harriet Salarno, also became a key figure in this movement. According to an Associated Press report dated July 14, 2016, Harriet co-chaired major victims' rights initiatives and was instrumental in passing laws such as Marsy’s Law in 2008, which expanded constitutional protections for victims.

While Steven Burns admitted to the shooting, parole board officials and the Salarno family argue that he has never fully accepted responsibility for his actions.

During past hearings, it was noted that he gave conflicting accounts of the crime and continued obsessive behaviors while incarcerated.

Steven Burns’ future behind bars

At the most recent parole hearing in 2025, the California Parole Board ruled against his release once again. As per the official press release, San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas addressed the decision, saying:

"Our duty is not only to prosecute but to protect. Each denial of parole for Steven Burns reaffirms our dedication to ensuring that our community remains safe and that justice continues to be served for Catina Salarno"

The next parole hearing has been scheduled in seven years.

48 Hours on CBS will further explore this case in The Boy Across the Street, airing Saturday, May 3, at 10:00 PM ET/PT. The episode will feature interviews with Catina's family members and key figures in the decades-long pursuit of justice.

As Burns continues to serve his sentence, the impact of the crime remains deeply felt by the family and community who have fought tirelessly to ensure Catina’s story is never forgotten.

