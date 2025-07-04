Who was Sophia Hutchins? Age and other details explored as Caitlyn Jenner’s manager passes away in ATV accident

On Wednesday, July 2, Sophia Hutchins - the manager and longtime friend of Caitlyn Jenner - passed away in Malibu in an ATV accident. According to DailyMail, while riding the ATV, Hutchins bumped into a car's back on Wednesday morning.

The force of the impact caused the ATV to roll over, falling into a ravine that was over 350 feet deep. As first responders arrived at the accident scene, they pronounced Sophia dead on the spot. Meanwhile, the passengers of the car that Hutchins' ATV struck remained unharmed.

Sophia Hutchins was a 29-year-old businesswoman who was the CEO of LUMASOL - a skincare line selling odorless SPF mist that is applied over makeup. Per Times Now News, Hutchins was also a transgender woman who was vocal about her experiences on social media.

In addition to being Caitlyn Jenner's manager - a position she joined in 2017 - Sophia also served as the former CEO of Jenner's non-profit organization, Caitlyn Jenner Foundation. The organization advocates for the quality of transgender people and fights the prejudice they face.

The media outlet also reported that Jenner and Hutchins lived together in the reality star's Malibu home, near which the 29-year-old lost her life to the ATV accident earlier this week.

Sophia Hutchins was Caitlyn Jenner's closest confidant since she came out as a transgender woman

According to Daily Mail, Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner had a relationship deeper than their professional one. The outlet reports that Hutchins was the former decathlete's closest confidant after the latter came out as a transgender woman in 2015.

After Hutchins graduated from Pepperdine University in 2018 (with an economics major), she moved in with Jenner in her Malibu mansion and started working as her manager. The 29-year-old also appeared on Jenner's E! reality series, I Am Cait, which offered glimpses into their unorthodox life together.

In 2020, Sophia shared her favorite lesson in a Medium article, writing,

"Don’t be afraid of the word no. Successful people, entrepreneurs, and women more than anyone else are told no all the time. If we allowed ‘no’ to deter us we wouldn’t be where we are today."

Hutchins added,

"I’m ready to continue to grow and surround myself with positive uplifting people that believe in me, my ability to execute, and my vision for the future."

Caitlyn Jenner flew back from Tel Aviv urgently amid the Israel-Iran war

The news of Sophia Hutchins' death comes weeks after Caitlyn Jenner's Tel Aviv visit, which was cut short as Iran waged war on Israel. According to the Times of Israel, Jenner flew into Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport on June 12, where she was set to appear as the guest of honor in a Pride Parade the following day.

The reality star also toured southern Israel, meeting with survivors of Hamas's 2023 massacre. However, as Iran's bombing targeted the city that night, Jenner took refuge in a bomb shelter.

The bombings resulted in the parade being cancelled, and Jenner had to travel to Jordan by land in order to fly back to LA (since all flights from Tel Aviv were halted).

Caitlyn Jenner has yet to make any public statement following the death of Sophia Hutchins.

