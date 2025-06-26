Is Marge Simpson really dead? The death twist that's dividing longtime The Simpsons viewers

The Simpsons concluded its season 36 with episode 18 this year. Following the unique adventures of the Simpsons family, the latest season's finale episode concluded with a shocking plot development. The finale of season 36 showed the death of Marge Simpson, the mother of the family, in a time-forward sequence.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Simpsons season 36 episode 18. Reader's discretion is advised.

The episode showcases how the siblings, Bart and Lisa, drift apart as they stop watching 'Itchy and Scratchy', the show they bonded over. Marge tries to convince them to stay together, but to no avail. The episode moves ahead in time to show that the siblings hadn't bonded yet, and Marge had died before Homer in the future.

Marge Simpson dies in the finale episode of The Simpsons season 36

A still from The Simpsons season 36 (Image via Hulu)

The finale episode of The Simpsons season 36, titled 'Estranger Things', marks the tragic death of Marge Simpson, mother of Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. Her death is depicted as the episode progresses 35 years into the future.

In the finale episode, Bart and Lisa lose interest in their favorite show, 'Itchy and Scratchy'. This happens because Marge brings baby merchandise from the show for Maggie, making the older siblings feel that the show is now lame and made for babies.

The show formed the sole bonding aspect that kept Bart and Lisa together. Their loss of interest in the violent show drifts them apart massively. This development breaks Marge's heart as she fears her kids will not become close siblings in the future.

An emotional Marge talks to the kids, telling them about the importance of staying together as they share a special journey which will continue even after Marge and Homer are gone. The kids don't pay heed to the mother, and the episode moves 35 years ahead in time.

A still from The Simpsons season 36 (Image via Hulu)

In an emotional song by guest star Sarah McLachlan, the drifting apart and the future of Bart and Lisa are described. The song also announces that Marge died 35 years later, showing a scene of her funeral. Her tombstone read 'Marge Simpson: Beloved wife, mother, pork-chop seasoner'.

The episode further includes how the adult Bart and Lisa bond again as they find their mother's emotional will video and rescue their father from Senior Protective Services.

Fans express their thoughts on Marge's death

A still from The Sim

Marge Simpson has been one of the central characters in the series. The sudden death of Marge has shocked fans, as this was not an anticipated plot development.

Several fans have expressed their thoughts on this and shared:

"Damn! So they just gonna kill off Marge Simpson after 36 seasons," stated a user on X.

"they done killed Marge off the Simpsons," another user stated on X.

"We got marge simpson death in 2025 wtf," shared another X user.

"No way they killed off Marge Simpson… #TheSimpsons," a user on X commented.

"Growing up with The Simpsons and seeing Marge Simpson's ending in the last episode of season 36 feels like losing a family member. Thank you for everything, Marge," shared another X user.

"They killed Marge Simpson before we got GTA IV…," another user of X said.

While the fans lament the end of the show's iconic character, her death does not end on a tragic note. In the show's season 36 finale episode, Marge marries Ringo Starr in heaven towards the end.

