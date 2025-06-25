Stick season 1 episode 6 ending explained: Will Santi forgive Pryce after the shocking reveal?

Stick season 1 returns with another emotionally charged episode in its sixth installment, titled RV Shangri-La. As the dynamics between Pryce, Zero, and Santi reach new levels of complexity, episode 6 forces the characters to confront long-simmering secrets. In true Stick season 1 fashion, it’s not just about golf or the mentor-mentee trope anymore; it’s about trust, betrayal, and a looming sense of emotional fallout.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Stick season 1 episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.

By the end of Stick season 1 episode 6, Santi finally discovers the truth behind Zero and Pryce’s secret arrangement. The betrayal leaves him visibly hurt and confused, especially because he has started to form a bond with Zero. Although Pryce insists that his manipulative decisions came from a place of care and long-term strategy, it’s clear that Santi’s trust in both adults has been shattered.

The episode ends on a dramatic cliffhanger, with Santi walking away, unsure if he can ever forgive the people who claimed to believe in him. The fallout of this revelation doesn’t just mark a turning point for the characters but also raises stakes for the rest of Stick season 1 as it heads into its final few episodes. Here's a breakdown of what the ending really means.

Pryce’s strategy backfires

Santi confronts Pryce and Zero outside the US Amateur Championship venue in Stick season 1 episode 6 (Image via AppleTV+)

Pryce Cahill, who has spent the season trying to reshape his life and mentor a promising young golfer, finally faces the consequences of his calculated moves. By manipulating Zero into becoming Santi’s caddy and pushing Santi to perform under pressure, Pryce hoped to create a winning formula. However, the episode reveals how detached and cold this strategy truly was.

Santi finds Pryce’s Ryder Cup ring in Zero’s bag and initially chooses not to confront her. When he finally asks, Zero lies, saying she picked it up outside. Pryce later tells a conflicting story, triggering Santi’s suspicions. The emotional confrontation reveals the secret deal between Pryce and Zero, leaving Santi betrayed.

This manipulation reminds Santi of the abuse he endured from his father, and his tearful departure reflects the depth of his hurt. Pryce’s desperate attempt to stop Santi echoes his own unhealed grief over losing his son Jett, reinforcing his desire to parent vicariously through Santi.

What stings most is that Pryce, who had started to rebuild his relationship with Santi after earlier tensions, now faces the complete collapse of that fragile trust. For viewers, it’s a moment where Pryce’s complex emotional arc is finally laid bare. He is no longer the detached, washed-up golfer; he is a man deeply haunted by loss and desperately clinging to a second chance.

Zero’s dual loyalty crumbles

Zero struggles with guilt moments before the truth unravels in Stick season 1 episode 6 (Image via AppleTV+)

Zero, who initially seemed like a quirky and supportive presence in Santi’s life, finds herself caught between loyalty to Pryce and her growing feelings for Santi. Stick season 1 episode 6 builds upon their intimate connection, highlighted by their first kiss, a shared swim, and eventually making love. In their most vulnerable moment, Zero admits her struggle with trust and how Santi has broken through her defenses.

But when Santi uncovers the truth about her secret deal with Pryce, Zero tries to confess. It’s too late. Santi, devastated by the betrayal, sees her actions as no different from his father's emotional manipulation. Despite Zero’s genuine care, her earlier deception overshadows her intentions. Her emotional breakdown and Santi’s refusal to forgive underscore how fragile their newfound relationship truly was.

Zero’s decision to go along with Pryce’s plan initially stemmed from ambition and practicality, but her growing feelings for Santi complicate everything. The moment she chooses to tell the truth is one that could have been redemptive, but the timing is wrong, and the damage is already done. What began as a hopeful romance turns into one of the show’s most painful emotional collapses.

Santi’s path forward remains unclear

Santi prepares to swing on the course, but his future feels more uncertain than ever in Stick season 1 episode 6 (Image via AppleTV+)

Santi’s journey has been about more than just golf; it’s been a coming-of-age tale about trust, identity, and navigating emotional trauma. Stick season 1 episode 6 puts all of that to the test. His relationship with Zero, once promising, now feels like another manipulation. His connection with Pryce, once rebuilt, is once again in ruins.

The final moments suggest that Santi may walk away from golf altogether. His reaction is not only about betrayal, it’s about reclaiming control over his own life. This moment marks the beginning of a shift. Whether that means rejecting Pryce and Zero permanently or re-evaluating who he wants in his corner remains uncertain.

There’s a notable shift in Santi’s demeanor; his silence carries weight, and his walk away from the situation is not just about feeling emotionally overwhelmed. It’s a declaration of independence, a choice to break cycles of manipulation, and possibly a signal that Santi is finally ready to stand on his own. Viewers are left wondering whether this walkout marks the beginning of a personal rebellion or just a temporary escape from pain.

Romantic complications and personal investments deepen

Elena and Mitts share a rare moment of vulnerability by the lake in Stick season 1 episode 6 (Image via AppleTV+)

While the central focus is Santi’s fallout with Zero and Pryce, the episode also deepens subplots around Elena and Mitts. Their flirtation culminates in a surprise kiss after a heated argument over Elena’s investment in helium using the $100,000 Pryce gave her.

Elena sees the investment as an empowering risk; Mitts sees it as reckless. Their clash leads to a comically intense bear encounter, forcing a moment of honesty and a first step toward vulnerability.

The awkward aftermath of the kiss shows that while the emotional stakes are growing, the characters are still unsure how to handle intimacy or risk, whether financial, romantic, or emotional.

Mitts, mostly comic relief throughout Stick season 1, finally reveals a more nuanced side. His concern for Elena is real, even if he expresses it poorly. Their disagreement touches on deeper issues, gender dynamics, past trauma, and fear of failure. While humorous, the scene with the bear cleverly breaks the tension and opens a path for something real to develop between them.

Pryce processes his trauma

Pryce reflects on fatherhood and loss by the campfire in Stick season 1 episode 6 (Image via AppleTV+)

Pryce’s grief over losing his son Jett is finally confronted in Stick season 1 episode 6. A visit from a young girl named Molly pretending to be a doctor sparks a moment of reflection. Initially brushing her off, Pryce returns, joining her play session in a symbolic attempt to reconnect with the nurturing part of himself buried by grief.

Later, he opens up to Elena about his loss, not about the milestones he missed with Jett, but the everyday experiences of watching his son grow up. His grief is not only for what was lost but for the father he never got to be. This vulnerability adds emotional weight to his attempts to reach out to Santi.

For the first time, Pryce allows himself to be seen not as a coach or a has-been golfer but as a man crushed by grief. His quiet playtime with Molly mirrors a scene that might have played out with Jett had life gone differently. It’s a powerful, understated moment that may not change Santi’s mind immediately, but it does change how viewers understand Pryce.

The emotional cliffhanger sets the tone for the rest of Stick season 1

Tensions rise as Santi questions Pryce about honesty and trust in Stick season 1 episode 6 (Image via AppleTV+)

The ending of Stick season 1 episode 6 is not about what’s said; it’s about what’s left unsaid. Santi walks away not because he doesn’t care but because he cares too much and cannot bear to be manipulated again. The emotional unraveling of relationships, the surfacing of unresolved trauma, and the disintegration of trust mark a clear tonal shift in the series.

With only a few episodes left, Stick season 1 leaves viewers questioning whether redemption is possible for Pryce, whether Zero and Santi can ever reconcile, and whether emotional wounds can truly heal.

The episode’s last few minutes, as Pryce stands alone calling after Santi, echo an emotional emptiness that many characters in Stick season 1 are feeling. In short, Stick season 1 has entered a phase where it must confront the emotional consequences of the characters’ decisions. Whether this journey ends in healing or heartbreak is a question the rest of season 1 will have to answer.

Season 1 of Stick is available on AppleTV+.

