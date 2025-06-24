Stick season 1 episode 5 ending explained: Did Pryce Cahill finally cross the line?

Stick season 1 delivers one of its most emotionally charged chapters yet in episode 5, streaming now on Apple TV+. The series follows Pryce Cahill, a disgraced former golf pro, who tries to rebuild his life by mentoring a teenage prodigy, Santi Wheeler, with help from the sharp and rebellious Zero. As the pressure builds at a key amateur qualifier tournament, the episode dives into fragile relationships, buried grief, and ethical gray zones.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from episode 5 of Stick season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

In episode 5, titled The Birdie Machine, Pryce, Zero, and Santi find themselves on the edge of emotional collapse. With mounting expectations and unspoken trauma surfacing, their teamwork and trust are pushed to the brink. Mitts grows more suspicious of Zero’s influence, while Elena unpacks old wounds from Santi’s childhood.

By the end of the episode, Pryce makes a decision that crosses both ethical and emotional lines. His actions leave the group shaken and threaten everything they’ve built.

Pryce’s fragile plan falls apart

Pryce guides Santi through his next move on the course in Stick season 1, navigating pressure and past regrets. (AppleTV)

At the heart of Stick season 1 episode 5 lies a risky plan by Pryce. Unable to communicate directly with Santi, who has distanced himself from him, Pryce secretly guides him during the golf tournament through Zero. She becomes the messenger, using Pryce’s hand signals to suggest which club Santi should use.

For a while, the plan works. Santi rises through the ranks, gaining confidence, while Zero becomes more invested in the game and in Santi himself. But as she learns about Santi’s emotionally abusive past with his father, who manipulated him under the guise of coaching, Zero begins to feel she’s part of a similar cycle.

Her decision to stop following Pryce’s instructions backfires. Santi falters and loses momentum in the tournament. Pryce confronts her, but instead of returning to the old arrangement, Zero finds her own voice. She offers Santi honest encouragement, expressing that she feels safe with him and doesn’t want to move on. Her vulnerability helps Santi reset, and he wins the tournament.

But their victory is overshadowed. Back at the RV, Pryce and Mitts erupt into an argument. Mitts accuses Pryce of using Santi as a replacement for his late son, Jett. The emotional clash turns physical, exposing Pryce’s unresolved grief and desperation. Though they reconcile, the episode ends with more cracks than closure. The impact of Stick season 1 episode 5 will likely affect every character going forward.

Is Zero starting to see the truth?

Zero stands alone, conflicted and introspective, as she begins to question the morality of Pryce’s plan in Stick season 1 episode 5 (Image via AppleTv)

Zero’s transformation is central to the emotional pivot of episode 5. Initially indifferent to golf, she finds herself drawn not just to the sport but to the people around her, especially Santi. But the closer she gets, the more she realizes the weight of the past they all carry.

When Elena opens up about Santi’s father and his history of manipulation, Zero is shaken. She sees uncomfortable similarities between Gary’s tactics and Pryce’s use of her as a proxy. Refusing to repeat that trauma, she withdraws from the scheme.

This move reveals Zero’s growing integrity and deepening emotional awareness. Her relationship with Santi becomes rooted in trust, not strategy. When she confesses that she stays only where she feels safe, and that this group finally gives her that, it marks a turning point. It’s an admission that not only fuels Santi’s comeback but also signals her own shift from outsider to protector. As Stick season 1 progresses, Zero’s decisions will hold major consequences.

What is Pryce really trying to fix?

Santi learns the ropes with Pryce and Mitts by his side in Stick season 1, blending mentorship with conflict. (Image via AppleTv)

Pryce’s decision to involve Zero as a middleman was never just about winning, it was about regaining control. Throughout Stick season 1 episode 5, we see a man trying to make peace with the past by managing the future. But Pryce’s inability to express grief over the death of his son, Jett, causes him to entangle Santi’s journey with his own unresolved pain.

Mitts, his longtime friend and former caddy, calls him out for this. The emotional standoff between them is raw and revealing. Mitts argues that Pryce isn’t mentoring Santi out of generosity, but because he sees a reflection of Jett in him. That attachment, however well-intentioned, is unsustainable and dangerous.

Their late-night fight, sparked by the accidental shattering of a photo frame, brings all their repressed feelings to the surface. Mitts warns that if Pryce continues to suppress his grief and entangle himself emotionally in Santi’s future, it could end in heartbreak once again. This confrontation becomes a major turning point, revealing how much unresolved trauma fuels Pryce’s actions. The emotional intensity of Stick season 1 deepens with this confrontation.

Where do Santi and Zero go from here?

Romantic sparks fly between Zero and Santi in a tender closing scene from Stick season 1 episode 5. (Image via AppleTv)

The episode ends on a quieter note, with Santi and Zero camping alone under the stars. After an emotionally draining day, they finally act on their romantic tension and share a kiss. It’s a tender moment, but one that complicates the group dynamic even further.

As Stick season 1 moves forward, their relationship is bound to face scrutiny. Elena and Mitts have both voiced concern about how close Zero is to Santi, especially given her mysterious past and sudden integration into their lives. Zero’s confession about constantly changing jobs and locations hints at a deeper backstory still to be explored.

Whether this romance will be a source of stability or further upheaval remains uncertain. But one thing is clear: the emotional stakes have never been higher. The developments in Stick season 1 episode 5 signal major shifts for the episodes ahead.

What’s next for Stick season 1?

Pryce reflects alone in the RV after tensions boil over in Stick season 1 episode 5. (Image via AppleTv)

Episode 5 marks a turning point for every character involved. Pryce is finally being forced to confront the emotional damage he’s been suppressing. Zero is finding her own voice and purpose, while Santi is no longer just the kid with potential, he’s someone people are emotionally investing in.

With the US Amateur Qualifier behind them, the road ahead is unclear. Will Pryce continue trying to control Santi’s future? Will Zero’s past return to haunt her? And will Mitts step in before things spiral further?

One thing is certain: the feel-good sports dramedy is no longer just feel-good. It’s a story about grief, growth, and the cost of second chances. And in the world of Stick season 1, even victory comes with a price. As the series progresses, Stick season 1 will continue to test the limits of trust and redemption.

New episodes of Stick season 1 debut weekly on Wednesdays. Episode 6, titled RV Shangri-La, is scheduled to air on June 25, 2025 on AppleTV+.

