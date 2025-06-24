Stick season 1 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Stick season 1 has been steadily building its narrative around Pryce Cahill, a former professional golfer turned coach, and his journey with young talent Santi Wheeler. The fifth episode saw a shift in team dynamics as Zero became Santi's new caddy, raising questions about trust and intentions.

As Pryce navigates these changes, he remains focused on preparing Santi for success, despite interpersonal tensions and emotional undercurrents.

Season 1 episode 6 of Stick is set to release on June 25, 2025, and viewers are waiting to see how the story progresses after the recent developments. The episode will be available on Apple TV+, where the show has been streaming since its premiere.

The upcoming chapter continues the story with new challenges and choices for Pryce, Santi, and Zero, adding to the ongoing emotional and competitive drama.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Stick season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

When will Stick season 1 episode 6 be released? Exact dates and times for all regions

Pryce contemplates next moves in Stick season 1 episode 6 (Image via Apple TV+)

According to Apple TV+, Stick season 1 episode 6 will premiere on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Region Date Time (local) United States (PT) June 25, 2025 12:00 AM PT United States (ET) June 25, 2025 3:00 AM ET United Kingdom June 25, 2025 8:00 AM BST India June 25, 2025 12:30 PM IST Australia June 25, 2025 5:00 PM AEST

Season 1 of Stick is exclusively available for streaming on Apple TV+. All previous episodes of the show can also be accessed through the same platform.

For new users, Apple TV+ offers a seven-day free trial, and individuals purchasing new Apple devices may be eligible for a three-month subscription at no cost. There are no official announcements indicating that the series will be removed from the platform.

The season consists of 10 episodes, with new episodes released weekly every Wednesday. Release schedule for episodes 6 to 10 is as follows:

Episode 6, RV Shangri‑La - June 25

Episode 7, Dreams Never Remembered - July 2

Episode 8, Clark the Mark - July 9

Episode 9, Showtime - July 16

Episode 10, Déjà Vu All Over Again - July 23

Stick season 1 episode 5 recap and themes

Santi and Zero share a moment in Stick season 1 episode 5 (Image via Apple TV+)

In episode 5, Pryce managed to stabilize his coaching relationship with Santi by appointing Zero as his caddy. This decision seemed to restore Santi's motivation and trust, though subtle suspicions around Zero's involvement still lingered. The episode focused on Santi's performance during the amateur qualifiers and his evolving dynamic with both Pryce and Zero.

Pryce secretly communicates instructions to Zero using coded hand signals since direct coaching would alienate Santi. Zero, despite her initial skepticism about golf, quickly learns how to read Pryce’s signs and guide Santi through key moments. As the qualifiers progress, Santi performs well, often relying on Zero’s discreet suggestions.

A conflict arises when Zero learns about Santi’s past with his manipulative father, who only praised him during victories. This triggers doubts about her role as Pryce’s proxy. She confronts Pryce and refuses to continue unless she can encourage Santi on her own terms. By the end of the episode, she inspires Santi honestly, and he makes critical decisions that lead to his tournament success.

Themes of mentorship, indirect control, and emotional trauma are central to the narrative. Zero and Santi share a kiss, further complicating team dynamics. Meanwhile, Mitts, Pryce’s old friend, questions his motives, warning that he might be projecting unresolved grief from the loss of his son, Jett.

Mitts also expresses concern about Zero’s past. However, she assures Elena about her intentions, hinting at a deeper backstory that may unfold in upcoming episodes.

What to expect in Stick season 1 episode 6

A new challenger appears in Stick season 1’s golf circuit. (Image via Apple TV+)

Stick season 1 episode 6 is titled RV Shangri‑La. The upcoming episode will continue Pryce's efforts to balance Santi's training while dealing with his own personal and professional pressures. The episode may also delve deeper into Zero's backstory and her motivations, as the team heads into the next round of qualifiers.

With Santi’s golf performance drawing attention and Pryce facing scrutiny from tournament officials and parents, the episode is expected to bring more complications. Zero's presence could become more central to the plot, either reinforcing the team's bond or disrupting it further. The decisions made in this episode may influence the direction of the final episodes in the season.

The season continues to explore its main narrative threads like personal redemption, competitive sports, and mentorship. The show’s structure builds steadily, with each episode focusing on smaller events that influence larger outcomes.

As the season heads toward its final episodes, episode 6 could set up pivotal storylines, especially concerning trust and ambition within the team.

Viewers can continue to follow Stick season 1 weekly on Apple TV+.

