Did ‘The Simpsons’ really say goodbye to Marge Simpson?

The Simpsons just killed off Marge Simpson in a shocking finale twist, but it's not in the way that most people think. The iconic TV series' season 36 finale, titled Estranger Things, focused on siblings Bart and Lisa's relationship. Marge Simpson's worst fear came true, with her two oldest kids growing apart after they had grown out of their favorite show, The Itchy & Scratchy Show.

In a fast-forward scene, some 35 years later, the finale episode shows the older versions of Bart and Lisa becoming estranged. Bart ran an unlicensed retirement home, and Lisa had become an NBA commissioner. As seen in The Simpsons season 36 finale, Marge Simpson is dead, but her death doesn't happen until many years after the main timeline.

Marge Simpson was also seen looking down at Bart and Lisa from the clouds, who had just reunited after Lisa discovered a letter Marge left in case she died before Homer, and they watched the reboot of their favorite show. Marge reunited with her first love, Ringo Starr, in heaven, and another plot twist, she remarried after her death, to the Beatles rockstar, no less.

As she said in the final moments, she's glad that people are allowed to marry different people in heaven. The Simpsons season 36 finale episode also featured a brief funeral scene at Marge's tombstone, but it didn't share any insight into how or why the family's matriarch died.

What Marge Simpson's death in The Simpsons season 36 means for the future, and more about season 37

While The Simpsons season 36 finale killed off Marge Simpson, it's important to note that her death didn't happen in the present timeline. Instead, she died over two decades in the future, as Estranger Things was mostly a fast-forward scene. It means there are still plenty of adventures to come as far as Marge's character is concerned.

It also wasn't the first time the show killed off a character temporarily. The family dog was killed in season 13, only to be brought back a couple of episodes later. Marge's death in The Simpsons also won't last long since season 37 of the show has been confirmed, along with three more seasons up to season 40.

While the four-season renewal came with the news that every season will be cut down from the traditional 20+ episodes to 15, there is still plenty to expect from the show in the future. So far, there are no plot details shared for season 37, and no confirmed release date either.

However, the voice cast for the main characters is expected to return, including Julie Kavner, who voiced Marge Simpson. Expected returning cast includes Dan Castellaneta as Homer, Nancy Cartwright as Bart, and Yeardley Smith as Lisa.

It's also unclear if The Simpsons season 37 will tackle the aftermath of Marge's death in another flash-forward episode or if the storyline will return to the present timeline, or shift just a few years forward to age the characters. But since episodes of the show don't usually connect from week to week, season 37 could also have no connection to the events of the season 36 finale.

While waiting for the next season, complete installments of the previous seasons of The Simpsons are not streaming on Disney+.

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More