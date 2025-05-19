Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 13 ending explained: Who killed Alice's dog?

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 finale, titled Bad Seeds, aired on May 16, 2025. The show followed four members of an elite garden society working to cover up a murderous secret that could ruin their lives—as well as those of the people they loved and cared about.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1. Reader discretion is advised.

In the Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 13, Alice found Molly's scarf in a box in Marilyn's kitchen. When she confronted Marilyn about it, the latter revealed that one night her cat, Mr. Fingers, was attacked by an animal on her lawn.

Assuming it to be a coyote, Marilyn shot at the attacking animal with the gun she had borrowed from Patty. Tragically, the animal was Alice's dog, Molly.

Marilyn told Patty about it, and the latter decided to tell the truth to Alice. However, Marilyn argued that the incident would not look good on her husband, Buzz, who would be running for Mayor in the upcoming elections. She then blackmailed Patty into helping her bury Molly, though Patty made her keep the scarf so that she would remember what she had done.

Alice was heartbroken to learn the truth about Molly's death because her misunderstanding about Patty's involvement had led to Keith's death. She forgave Marilyn and told her that the quilt was gone. Alice then confessed to Brett that there could be something more than friendship between them before heading to the police station.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 13: Who was the duck-costumed person Catherine, Brett, and Birdie were talking to?

Several time jumps were featured throughout the show, and the finale, titled Bad Seeds, featured one such time jump at the end of the episode. The shift was signaled with a carved-out "Next season" on a pumpkin during the garden club's Halloween party.

In the flash forward, Catherine, Birdie, and Brett were dressed in Halloween costumes and chastising someone dressed in a duck costume. They said:

"What were you thinking? How could you do this to us? We trusted you."

Given that Alice went to the police in this episode, it's possible she was the one in the duck costume. Alternatively, it could be the private detective who was following Brett or even the guy from the gas station. Fans will have to wait until the next season, if there is one, to find out who was really behind the mask.

What happened to the private investigator in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 13?

Catherine came up with the idea to compost Quiche, aka Keith Morris' body, and Birdie and Brett were on board with it. Despite Alice's initial reluctance, she eventually agreed. However, when they went to dig up the body, they realized that it was not there.

The private investigator named Kenny, whom Connor had paid to find dirt on Brett, blackmailed the four friends and asked for money in exchange for the body as well as all the proof against them. Birdie tried to trick him into giving them the proof without paying him, but her plan failed.

Displeased with Birdie's actions, Kenny began calling the police. However, he suddenly had an attack and fell down on the spot. While Catherine, Birdie, and Brett contemplated leaving him there, Alice insisted it wasn't right. They ultimately took Kenny to the hospital.

There, Kenny's daughter revealed that the attack was a "widow maker." She also stated that he was not around much when she was a child, and they did not even have any pictures together.

Birdie told her that just because he was not there when she was a child, it did not mean that he did not care. Alice suggested that they take some pictures together. When they inquired if Kenny would survive, his daughter said it was too early to know for sure.

Birdie had taken the proof from Kenny when he had fainted in the garden. Toward the end of the episode, Kenny came back to his senses. By then, Catherine, Birdie, and Brett had put Quiche in the compost box while they wondered where Alice was.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is available to stream on NBC and Peacock.

