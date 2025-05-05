Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 11 ending explained: Who is Quiche?

Grosse Pointe Garden Society has taken one more step towards the end with the release of episode 11, titled Monaco Under the Stars, on May 2, 2025. The show follows the story of four members of an elite garden society who end up killing someone and desperately try to cover it up, while also grappling with issues in their personal lives.

In the past ten episodes of the show, several characters have been suspected of being the murder victim. With Gary being the person with whom a married Catherine had an affair, to Alice's mother-in-law Patty, whom she absolutely despises, several characters have stirred up suspicions throughout the show.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 11. Readers discretion is advised.

After Alice finds out from Catherine that Patty is the one who killed Molly, she and her friends, Brett, Birdie, and Catherine, decide to destroy the quilt that Patty spent thousands on to buy at the garden gala's auction.

Alice wants Patty to watch the quilt get shredded when they put it into a wood chipper in the garden shop's tool shed. So, she texts her mother-in-law incessantly, asking her to come there. Instead of Patty, her husband, Keith shows up and begins trying to save the quilt from getting destroyed.

In the process, Keith almost loses an arm. In the end, much to everyone's relief, Keith manages to save part of the quilt from getting shredded, and his arm remains unscathed.

However, the old man falls on his face moments later, and it is revealed that when he stumbled backward with the prized quilt, he got impaled on a spiky gardening tool. So, the murder victim that the friends nicknamed Quiche is actually Keith.

Why was Patty determined to win the quilt's auction in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 11?

Patty and Keith in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 11 (Image via NBC)

Patty and other members of the garden society, such as Marilyn, had spent months making the quilt. At first, Patty wants the quilt for her grandbaby that she has been pressuring Alice about.

Both Alice and Patty remain undeterred as Alice refuses to become a mother so soon, and Patty goes to great lengths just to convince Alice to have a baby.

Before the quilt's auction, Patty hears Melissa and Amanda gossiping about her in the washroom. Amanda reveals to Melissa that to pay back for what he did, Gary promised to let her get the quilt to decorate their baby's room.

Marilyn hosting the quilt's auction in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 11 (Image via NBC)

When Melissa says that Patty wants the quilt for her future grandbaby, Amanda jokes that it would be for her "imaginary grandbaby".

Amanda further calls Patty "insecure" and tells Melissa that Patty is from Grosse Ile and not Grosse Pointe. Melissa reacts with disgust to this revelation, although she claims that Patty has always been nice to her.

Hurt by Amanda's words, Patty comes out of the bathroom stall and tells Amanda that she will have the quilt over her dead body. So, in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 11, Patty is determined to get the quilt to get back at Gary's wife, Amanda.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 11 revealed the results of some heated confrontations

In the past episodes of the show, Connor or Misty was suspected of being the murder victim. In Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 11, the confrontations between Connor and Brett, and Birdie and Misty come to a head.

After getting fired, Connor visits Brett at the garden shop and asks for an axe to get rid of a stump that is bothering him. In this episode, Connor confronts Brett about getting humiliated at work when he was getting fired, because Brett is the one who facilitated his firing.

Things seem to have gotten heated, but before Connor can do anything, a potential customer comes in to ask if the shop is still open. After she leaves, Brett asks Connor if he is going to kill him. Connor stares at him for a long moment before saying that he will just take away his kids.

At the gala, while Melissa and Brett are discussing their feelings for each other, Connor interrupts and insults Brett about his rented suit. Later, Tucker tells Brett that if someone were to talk to him like that, it would not end well for them.

After Brett and Doug fight, Brett goes back to the main venue of the gala and takes Melissa away from Connor to dance with her. This enrages Connor, who argues with Melissa in the car on the way back home and tells her that he will be staying at a hotel.

Meanwhile, in episode 10, Birdie had gotten into a car with Misty and said that she wanted to talk. In response, Misty had locked the car doors. In the new episode, Misty revs the engine of the car and begins driving fast towards the edge of the parking lot while Birdie asks her to unlock the doors.

With no other option left, a pregnant Birdie tells Misty that she doesn't deserve Ford or Joel, or even to become a mother. Misty stops the car right before they hit the wall and unlocks the doors before telling Birdie to get out.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is available to stream on NBC.

