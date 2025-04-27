Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 10 ending explained: Does Birdie tell Ford the truth about her health?

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 10 has brought fans closer to the finale, where they will finally learn who the murder victim is. The murder mystery has been central to the plot since the first episode, but there are no confirmed answers about who was murdered that night at the gala.

Released on April 25, 2025, Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 10 adds some new twists to the story along with several shocking revelations, while the lead characters, Catherine, Birdie, Brett, and Alice, continue to grapple with their personal problems.

Disclaimer: The following article has spoilers for Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 10. Reader's discretion is advised.

Episode 10, titled Seasons, opens at the gala where the guests have just started arriving. When Birdie reaches there, one of the valets is Misty, Ford's adoptive mother. To avoid the awkwardness, Birdie urges them to tell her where the parking is so that she can park her car herself. Misty assures her that the car will be fine, so Birdie hands over the key before going in.

In the present timeline, Birdie learns that Ford has gotten into college with a scholarship. Despite Misty's warnings to stay away from her family, Birdie can't help but seek out Ford to congratulate him.

Birdie gives him his biological father's baseball mitt, and Ford gets angry with her because he never had a choice for any of the trouble Birdie has given him. During their argument, she faints and finds out that she is pregnant at the hospital. However, when Ford comes to inquire about her health later, she keeps the truth to herself.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 10: Why did Alice hand over Doug's gun to Catherine in a plastic bag?

Alice and Catherine in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 10 (Image via NBC)

In the present timeline of Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 10, one month before the gala, Alice brings home a new puppy named Gail to give Doug a new "purpose", as she puts it. Doug is elated about it, although he expresses contempt for the dog's name.

During a tasting for the upcoming gala, Alice speaks about how hard it is to take care of the puppy. Catherine casually comments that at least everyone wants to help with babies, unlike puppies. Alice then invites Patty home, saying they have some good news.

Patty assumes Alice is pregnant and is all excited about it. However, all her excitement vanishes when she learns that Alice has been referring to Gail as the new family member and that she has to take care of her. When Patty tries to protest, Alice reminds her that she owes her one for convincing Doug to forgive her.

Reluctantly, Patty begins to take care of Gail. However, one evening, Alice discovers a note from their landlord, who is against keeping dogs in the apartment, that says that he knows about the puppy. This makes Alice doubtful of Patty, and she confronts her about it.

Patty, Alice, and Doug in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 10 (Image via NBC)

Patty is hurt by Alice's accusation and leaves, but not without commenting that as long as Alice has a dog, she will never have a baby. She also insensitively says that Gail is an animal. Later, Alice finds a bullet in the jewelry box Patty left behind.

This makes Alice suspicious that Patty might have something to do with Molly, her dog, who was shot with a handgun. When she expresses these doubts to her friends from the garden club, they point out that she might be overreacting, but Catherine also suggests that they can have the gun looked into with the help of Tucker's FBI friends.

In a montage scene toward the end of the episode, Alice can be seen pushing Doug's plastic bag-clad gun towards Catherine across the kitchen island at the latter's home. This implies that she has made up her mind about exploring Molly's murder again.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 10: Misty is the new suspected murder victim

Misty and Birdie in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 10 (Image via NBC)

In the future timeline of the episode, Birdie enters a bathroom stall at the venue of the gala's bathroom and pukes. While she is washing her hands at the wash basin, Misty comes out of one of the other stalls and asks how far along she is. Birdie pretends that it is not what she is thinking.

However, when Misty asks if Birdie is pregnant with Joel's kid, the latter tells her that she is no longer seeing Joel. Birdie requests that Misty not tell Joel about the pregnancy. After Misty's valet partner sticks his head into the bathroom to inform that they have more cars to park, Misty coldly congratulates Birdie, saying:

"Congrats on another kid you don't deserve."

At the end of the episode, Misty gets into the same black Cadillac that Birdie and Catherine had used to take the body to the garden before trying to burn it. Seconds later, Birdie joins Misty, gets into the car, saying they have something to talk about, and Misty locks the car's doors. This adds another name to the list of people who might have ended up getting killed that night.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 10 is available to stream on NBC and Peacock.

