Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 9 ending explained: Does Doug forgive Patty?

Grosse Pointe Garden Society has moved on to the next chapter with the murder mystery still at the center of it. Alice, Birdie, Catherine, and Brett become more than gardening partners after committing the crime of murdering someone. The show continues to alternate between the present and future timelines as new details come to light.

Ad

Disclaimer: The following article has spoilers for Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 9. Reader's discretion is advised.

In Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 8 titled The Frost, Doug finds out that Alice and Patty are the ones buying his artwork. Disheartened by this, he returns to his position as the regional manager at the sign company. While he forgives Alice for betraying him, he struggles to do the same for his mother.

Episode 9, titled The Cup, sees Patty upset because Doug refused to talk to her. She blames Keith for what happened and asks him to speak to Doug. Keith visits Doug at his office and tries to talk things out, but it only makes matters worse.

Ad

Trending

Keith runs into Alice at the coffee shop and reveals that Patty had an affair with one of her co-workers. To get their marriage back on track, Keith and Patty decided to have a baby. Alice feels pity for Keith and decides to fix things between Doug and his parents.

So, Alice invites Keith and Patty for dinner, which Doug initially opposes but agrees to later. Patty hugs Doug when she comes in, and it seems as though Doug has forgiven Patty for the time being, at least.

Ad

Who wins the gardening competition in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 9?

Brett, Alice, Birdie, and Catherine in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 9 (Image via NBC)

The gardening competition between the Grosse Pointe Garden Society and the Bloomfield Hills Garden Guild has been one of the most important plot points in the show so far. In this episode, things finally come to a head with the announcement of the winner, but not without chaos.

Ad

While attending an event, Marilyn learns from Theodore Clark, the President of Bloomfield Hills Garden Guild, that their club has a secret weapon which will win them the trophy this year. The two also observe the judge of the competition, Riku, a horticulturist who has done landscapes for many stars.

Marilyn tells the society members that they are going to lose the Southeast Michigan Gardening Cup because their competitor has ghost orchids. This makes the members nervous.

Ad

On the day of the examination of the garden, the society members show up in their best spirits, only to be surprised by the Maoi statues that Marilyn has gotten placed in the garden to increase their chances of winning.

Ad

Catherine disagrees with Marilyn regarding the Eastern Island statues, but cannot override her decision because Marilyn is the president of the club. Moments later, judge Riku arrives to examine the garden. He appears mostly impressed by it, which makes the members hopeful about winning.

Unfortunately, the winner is announced to be the Bloomfield Hills Garden Guild, which has won the competition for a second year. At the next gardening session, Catherine tells everyone that they lost because of their poor marks in cultural appropriation. Then, she is unanimously voted in as the new president of the club.

Ad

Also read: Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Full list of cast explored

When Catherine goes to deliver this news to Marilyn, she sees how sad her personal life is and decides to give her another chance. Later, Birdie sees Riku and Theodore in an intimate setting at a bar and informs other society members.

Marilyn brings this up to the competition clerk, who inquires of Theodore about the affair. Theodore insists that it did not start until the day of the cup. However, he is proven to be a liar when one of his housekeepers confirms that the affair started two weeks before the cup.

Ad

Based on ethics violations, Bloomfield Hills gets disqualified. Marilyn shows the cup to everyone at the garden society in the next session. She even gets Catherine's support, which suggests that they finally might put away their differences.

Also read: Is Grosse Pointe Garden Society based on a true story? Explained

What did Keith see in the garden shop at the end of Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 9?

Keith, Patty, and Alice in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 9 (Image via NBC)

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 9 revisits an unresolved feud in the future timeline. At the gala, after Brett reveals that he is the one who sent Alice's essay to the New York Magazine on her behalf, Doug asks Alice to choose between him and Brett.

Ad

Alice does not pick either of them because she does not want to be controlled by anyone's expectations. Brett and Doug begin fighting. Not able to understand how to break them up, Alice decides to go and ask Patty and Keith for help.

Keith manages to get them to stop fighting. Patty begins to scold Doug, but Keith urges her to let go of him before walking out. Doug follows Keith out and tells him that Brett is in love with Alice. Keith asks him if Alice feels the same way, and Doug says he doesn't know.

Ad

Keith tells Doug to go home, and the latter complies after thanking him for doing what he did for him inside. After Doug leaves, Keith sees Brett going somewhere and decides to follow him. Inside the garden shop, Brett joins Catherine, Alice, and Birdie, while Keith watches from behind.

Also read: Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 8 ending explained: Does Misty confront Birdie about the affair?

Brett advises Alice to use a machete, and it is implied that they are doing something with the dead body, aka Quiche. Keith watches in shock, but what he actually sees is not revealed as the episode comes to an end.

Ad

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is available to stream on NBC and Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More