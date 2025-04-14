Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 8 ending explained: Does Misty confront Birdie about the affair?

The newest chapter of Grosse Pointe Garden Society is out. Episode 8, titled The Frost, dropped on April 11, 2025, on NBC. Eight episodes in, the victim of the murder that the lead characters, Catherine, Birdie, Alice, and Brett, committed on the night of the gala is still not revealed.

Disclaimer: The following article has spoilers for Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 8. Reader's discretion is advised.

At the end of episode 7, viewers learned that Misty found out about the affair between Joel and Birdie by spying on them. In this episode, she confronts Birdie about it while they are watching Ford practice baseball at a training range.

Birdie initially tries to pretend that nothing is going on between Joel and her, but Misty makes it clear that she cannot be fooled. Misty asks Birdie to choose between her affair with Joel and her son, Ford, who is still unaware that Birdie is his biological mother.

Later, when Joel comes to Birdie's place, he sees her ex-husband there and asks what is going on. Birdie makes it look as though she is involved with her ex-husband, which breaks Joel's heart, causing him to leave.

However, after he leaves, it turns out that Birdie orchestrated this situation just to end the affair so she could continue seeing Ford and helping him with his college application. She has clearly made the choice that Misty had asked her to.

How does Connor lose his job in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 8?

Connor in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 8 (Image via NBC)

Connor's wish to move to Canada for a new job had hit a roadblock when Melissa said that she could not take the kids away from Brett because he was a good father. Consequently, Connor had hired a private investigator to find dirt on Brett so that he could be thrown out of the picture and Melissa could get the kids' custody.

However, Connor suddenly seems to have a change of heart and offers to help Brett with lifting his car modification business idea off the ground. Unwittingly, Brett had accepted the offer. However, it did not take long for the truth to rear its ugly head at Brett.

In episode 8, Brett learns that Steve, the man investing in his business, is involved in some illegal businesses, including money laundering. Steve has already involved Brett in the money laundering and tells him that as long as Connor keeps taking care of the finances, they will be out of trouble.

In the future timeline, Brett is seen talking to someone who appears to be a private investigator. Brett has some evidence against Connor which he hands over to the other man. The man assures Brett that it is over for Connor.

In the present timeline, Brett visits a law firm named Cannon & Hunt and the man he is speaking to is revealed to be one of the founding attorneys named Patrick Cannon. This is the same man to whom Brett was talking to in the future timeline. The firm is none other than the one Connor is employed at.

When the story switches to future timeline again, Connor gets fired and threatens to sue the firm. Patrick tells him that the only mistake he has made is hiring Connor. Later, Connor shows up at Brett's garden's shop and asks help with removing a tree stump.

Although Brett asks him to come later, Connor remains insistent so Brett gives him a pickaxe. Connor looks at Brett menacingly as he takes the axe and blocks Brett's way. The episode ends there, leaving viewers to wonder if Connor is the murder victim.

Ford confronts Birdie regarding his parentage in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 8

Toward the end of the episode, Ford makes a surprise visit at Birdie's place. He tells her that he read her book, and begins to talk about some of the details mentioned in it. For instance, Birdie is from Grand Rapids, some of her teenage friends were pregnant, and Birdie's boyfriend at the time was a baseball player.

Birdie had previously told Ford that she got pregnant when she was a teenager, and she does not want him to go through something similar. After reading the book, Ford seems to have pieced the information together and the fact that he is good at baseball fuels his suspicion that Birdie is his real mother because the story Misty tells him about her pregnancy does not sound right.

Ford also reveals to Birdie that his birth certificate says he was born in Grand Rapids. When he asks Birdie to tell him the truth, she gets visibly uncomfortable and tells him to ask his mom again. Ford leaves, but he makes it clear that he is closer to the truth than Birdie assumed.

How does Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 8 end for Catherine and Alice?

After no one shows up at the garden club, Brett, Alice and Birdie tell Catherine that she has been too pushy. Catherine realizes that she had accused her mother, Dianne, of being the same way.

She visits her and sees that the house is in disarray although her mother has never been like that. Dianne informs Catherine that her father left a few days ago. Catherine apologizes to her mother for not asking if she was unhappy.

After Doug's father, Keith, reveals the truth behind Doug's paintings getting sold, Doug gets upset, but eventually comes around. He decides to rejoin work as the regional officer of the sign company. When Doug leaves for work, Alice turns to her laptop and types the words, 'The Monster-in-Law Diaries' on a blank document.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 8 is available to stream on NBC and Peacock.

