Is there a change in Grosse Pointe Garden Society’s release schedule? Details explored

NBC has decided to shift the timings of their thriller drama show, Grosse Pointe Garden Society. Instead of its scheduled Sunday time slot, the series will broadcast its episodes every Friday starting in April 2025. Although the network has not given any reasons for the move, some inferences could be made based on similar patterns seen in the past.

On March 18, 2025, Variety reported that Grosse Pointe Garden Society has not been doing well in terms of viewership. According to them, NBC has revealed that the rating for the pilot episode had grown to 1.21 in the adult demo 18-49. It attracted 6.6 million viewers across platforms since it premiered on February 23, 2025.

However, the publication noted that, according to the recent data available from Nielsen Live+7, episode 3 of Grosse Pointe Garden Society did not see much improvement in its ratings or viewership. While the number of viewers for the episode increased from around 1 million to 1.8 million, the ratings increased from around 0.13 to 0.2 within a week.

This means one possible reason for the show's move to a Friday schedule is its reported failure to meet expected performance figures.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society has been rescheduled to Fridays

From April onwards, Grosse Pointe Garden Society (episodes seven, eight, and nine) will air on NBC at 8 pm ET/PT every Friday.

The final episode to be shown on Sunday would be the show's sixth, scheduled to be released on March 30, 2025.

Here are the release dates of each episode after the change:

Episode Number Date Time 1 February 23, 2025 10 PM ET/9 PM CT 2 March 2, 2025 10 PM ET/9 PM CT 3 March 9, 2025 10 PM ET/9 PM CT 4 March 16, 2025 10 PM ET/9 PM CT 5 March 23, 2025 10 PM ET/9 PM CT 6 March 30, 2025 10 PM ET/9 PM CT 7 April 4, 2025 8 PM ET/7 PM CT 8 April 11, 2025 8 PM ET/7 PM CT 9 April 18, 2025 8 PM ET/7 PM CT

What is the show about?

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is created by Jenna Bans (Scandal and Good Girl) and Bill Krebs (Red Band Society and Good Girl). It is produced by Kris Baugom, Michele Greco, and Louis Shaw Milito.

Jenna Bans, Bill Krebs, Maggie Kiley, and Casey Kyber serve as executive producers. The production companies invested in the show include Minnesota Logging Company, Dark Chocolate Bunny Inc., and Universal Television.

The series mainly focuses on Birdie, Catherine, Alice, and Brett. The characters belong to some of the most affluent communities and are members of an elite garden society. However, behind this exterior, they are guilty of committing a brutal crime.

Here's the official synopsis from NBC:

"When four members of a suburban garden club get entangled in a scandalous murder, they’re forced to bury the body – in their own well-manicured flower beds. In this juicy new drama from the creators of "Good Girls," everyone's got dirt… but some secrets never stay buried."

The next episode of Grosse Pointe Garden Society airs on NBC on March 30, 2025.

