Good American Family episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Good American Family episode 4 is set to arrive on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, continuing the Hulu limited series based on the controversial adoption case of Natalia Grace. The show, led by Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass, premiered on March 19, 2025, with its first two episodes, and has since followed a weekly release schedule.

Good American Family episode 4, titled Right There in Black and White, will be available to stream at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on Hulu and Disney+.

The eight-part drama is inspired by real-life events involving Kristine and Michael Barnett, an Indiana couple who adopted a Ukrainian girl with dwarfism in 2010. Over time, they claimed she was not a child but an adult posing as one.

A DNA test revealed Natalia was indeed a minor at the time of adoption, contradicting earlier legal claims by the Barnetts. Good American Family episode 4 is expected to continue unpacking the complex layers of this case, told through multiple perspectives.

Here's a table showing the release date and time of Good American Family episode 4:

Region Time Zone Release Day & Date Local Time United States (West) Pacific Time (PT) Wednesday, April 2, 2025 12:00 AM United States (East) Eastern Time (ET) Wednesday, April 2, 2025 3:00 AM United Kingdom British Summer Time (BST) Wednesday, April 2, 2025 8:00 AM India Indian Standard Time (IST) Wednesday, April 2, 2025 12:30 PM Australia (Sydney) Australian Eastern Time (AET) Wednesday, April 2, 2025 6:00 PM Japan Japan Standard Time (JST) Wednesday, April 2, 2025 4:00 PM

Where to watch Good American Family episode 4?

Good American Family episode 4, Right There in Black and White, will stream on Hulu and Disney+ starting Wednesday, April 2, 2025. As the show follows a weekly release schedule, viewers can expect the remaining episodes to drop each Wednesday until the finale on April 30.

For U.S. audiences, Good American Family episode 4 is available on Hulu with several subscription options: the Ad-Supported plan at $9.99/month or the No Ads plan at $18.99/month. Hulu + Live TV bundles also include access to Disney+ and ESPN+ for $82.99/month with ads or $95.99/month without ads.

International viewers can stream Good American Family episode 4 on Disney+. Pricing varies by region-£8.99/month in the UK, €9.99/month in Europe, CA$12.99/month in Canada, and AU$13.99/month in Australia (TechRadar, 2025).

According to Billboard (March 19, 2025), Episodes are available to stream with the Disney Duo.

Offering bundled access through Disney+. Hulu content is also integrated into the Disney+ homepage for subscribers using the new hub. Those travelling abroad may use VPN services to access either Hulu or Disney+ legally.

A brief recap of Good American Family episode 3

In Good American Family episode 3, Ghosts Everywhere, Kristine Barnett intensifies her belief that Natalia Grace is not the seven-year-old she was led to adopt. After discovering bloody socks and a used tampon in Natalia’s closet, Kristine begins to suspect the child is menstruating.

A physician confirms the presence of pubic hair and recommends an endocrinologist's assessment. Kristine also finds that the agency, First Path, had allegedly forged documents, raising further doubts about Natalia’s medical and personal history.

Throughout the episode, Natalia continues exhibiting unpredictable behaviour, including allegedly poisoning Kristine's coffee with cleaning spray. Michael, however, remains skeptical of Kristine’s claims, creating a widening rift in their marriage. ShowSnob, March 26, 2025, noted, “Michael’s web of lies spins further” as he hides his job loss and avoids confrontation.

The episode culminates with Kristine confronting Natalia’s previous adoptive mother, who ominously says, “I had to protect my family,” before shutting down further questions. As tensions rise, Michael agrees to take full responsibility for Natalia moving forward.

What to expect in Good American Family episode 4?

The official synopsis for the episode on IMDb reads:

"Michael and Kristine's marriage reaches a breaking point as their differing perspectives on Natalia threaten to tear them apart. When the stakes become dangerous, Kristine draws a line."

In the preceding episodes, viewers witnessed Kristine's growing suspicions about Natalia's age and intentions, leading to confrontations and investigations.

Michael, portrayed by Mark Duplass, often appeared more sympathetic towards Natalia, causing friction with Kristine, played by Ellen Pompeo. Episode 4 is expected to further explore these marital conflicts and their impact on their family dynamics.

As the series progresses, audiences can anticipate a nuanced portrayal of the Barnetts' complex family situation, with Episode 4 serving as a pivotal point in the unfolding narrative. For those following the series, this episode promises to provide critical developments in the story of Good American Family.

