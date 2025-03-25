Good American Family: Where is Jennifer Barnett now? All about Michael Barnett’s second wife

Jennifer Barnett, best known as the second wife of Michael Barnett, gained public interest following the events depicted in Hulu’s Good American Family. While the spotlight remained largely on Michael and Kristine Barnett’s controversial adoption of Natalia Grace, Jennifer’s role quietly surfaced as part of the extended narrative.

Ad

A visual artist who signs her work as “Jinnofur,” Jennifer Barnett is an active member of the CCA Gallery in Carmel, Indiana. She currently resides in Indianapolis with her cats and continues to build her artistic portfolio, as reported by Moviedelic on March 19, 2025. Michael filed for divorce from Kristine in 2014, and after their legal separation was finalized in 2016, he married Jennifer Barnett later that same year.

Jennifer Barnett was Michael’s second wife and has three adult children, including one under permanent guardianship. As reported by TODAY on March 20, 2025, Michael filed for divorce from Jennifer in October 2021, finalizing it in January 2022. However, public records suggest she returned to live with him by February 2023. The two reportedly remarried on January 30, 2024.

Ad

Trending

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

Speeding ticket records showed Jennifer Barnett was living with Michael Barnett in 2023

Ad

Jennifer Barnett, Michael Barnett’s second wife, re-entered the public spotlight following Hulu’s Good American Family, which revisits the controversial Natalia Grace adoption case. According to court records, Jennifer Barnett and Michael initially married in 2016, two years after Michael filed for divorce from his first wife, Kristine Barnett, as reported by TODAY.

Jennifer was Michael’s second spouse and has three adult children from previous relationships. One of her children is under permanent adult guardianship and lives with their father, a decision made with Jennifer’s consent.

Ad

Despite being married to Michael for several years, none of his three sons reportedly attended their wedding, as per details shared on Reddit. Jennifer Barnett, who professionally signs her artwork as “Jinnofur,” is a practicing visual artist based in Indiana. She is associated with the CCA Gallery in Carmel, where she showcases ink and line drawings that often explore abstract and nature-themed patterns, as per ccaartgallery.

Jennifer’s marriage with Michael ended in October 2021 when he filed for divorce, which was finalized in January 2022. She subsequently moved out, with court listings reflecting a new address in her name. However, by February 2023, a speeding ticket citation listed Michael Barnett’s home as her residence, indicating that she had moved back in with him.

Ad

Ad

According to Moviedelic, the pair rekindled their relationship and remarried on January 30, 2024, a fact that can be verified via publicly accessible Indiana marriage records.

Read more: What was Kristine Barnett charged with? Details explored as Hulu drops Good American Family

Jennifer Barnett's role in legal proceedings

While Jennifer Barnett has largely kept her personal life private, her presence during key events in Michael’s legal battle has been noted. When Michael was charged with multiple counts of neglect and conspiracy related to the Natalia Grace case in 2019, Jennifer reportedly stood by him throughout the proceedings. Michael has publicly credited her as a stabilizing presence during this period, as per Moviedelic.

Ad

To understand Jennifer Barnett’s role in context, it’s necessary to revisit the events that have drawn renewed attention through Good American Family. In 2010, Michael and Kristine Barnett adopted Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian-born child with a rare form of dwarfism. However, within a couple of years, they sought a court order to legally alter her birth year from 2003 to 1989, alleging that she was not a minor but an adult masquerading as a child.

Ad

Comment byu/sirenadivino from discussion innataliagrace Expand Post

Ad

According to the Indiana Court of Appeals records cited by TODAY, the Barnetts moved to Canada in 2013, leaving Natalia behind in a rented Indiana apartment.

Medical evaluations from Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in 2010 and 2012 determined Natalia to be between 8 and 11 years old at the time, as detailed in a 2019 affidavit of probable cause. Despite this, the Barnetts maintained that Natalia posed a threat to their family and acted independently. In 2016, another couple, Cynthia and Antwan Mans, filed for guardianship of Natalia. Michael contested the petition, asserting she was legally an adult.

Ad

By 2019, both Michael and Kristine Barnett faced criminal charges. Michael’s case went to trial, where he was acquitted in 2022, and charges against Kristine were later dismissed. Throughout this legal and media scrutiny, Jennifer Barnett was never implicated in any wrongdoing.

Ad

Her primary focus remains her art. As per her artist bio on ccaartgallery.com, she has been active for nearly a decade, contributing original works and prints. Her illustrations have also been featured in Café Macabre, a collected literary work. Jennifer Barnett occasionally shares updates on her artistic journey under the handle @jinnofur on Facebook and Instagram.

Despite the attention surrounding her connection to Michael Barnett, Jennifer has largely maintained a low profile. Her remarriage to Michael in early 2024 has once again placed her adjacent to one of the most polarizing family sagas portrayed in Good American Family, but she remains focused on her personal and professional life away from the public eye.

Ad

Also read: "As if people just left in a hurry"—Berlin ER's Aram Tafreshian on shooting in a "lost place" in the middle of Berlin (Exclusive)

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback