Fact Check: Does Natalia Grace live with the Mans family now? Details about Good American Family subject, explored

Natalia Grace is the central subject of Hulu's newest docuseries, Good American Family. The first two episodes of the series aired on Hulu on March 19, 2025, and the subsequent episodes will be released weekly.

Natalia Grace was an orphan with dwarfism, and she was adopted by an American family. However, the events that ensued were as confusing as they were disturbing and bizarre.

Good American Family follows Natalia's story from the perspectives of all the people involved in her life, examining how each point of view was biased in its own way. It explores the turbulent relationship between Natalia and her adoptive family, which not only became the subject of several tabloids but was also dragged into courtrooms.

Created by Katie Robbins, the limited drama series contains eight episodes, following the trajectory of Natalia Grace's life from when she was seven years old and first adopted by the Barnetts. In 2013, she went under the care of Bishop Antwon Mans and his wife Cynthia Mans, who legally adopted her in 2023.

Natalia moved away from the Manses soon after her adoption.

Natalia Grace does not live with the Mans family anymore

As mentioned earlier, Natalia Grace was cared for by the Manses in 2013, after the Barnett family neglected her and accused her of being an adult pretending to be a child.

The Manses adopted Natalia in 2023 but according to a report by People, tensions arose between the couple and Natalia after the adoption was legalized. The Manses were devout Christians and Natalia found them to be too strict, especially when they tried to limit her Internet access to prevent her from talking to a boyfriend in the UK.

Natalia accused the Manses of abusing her while they claimed that she lashed out at them in Max's Investigation Discovery docuseries, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace.

After moving away from the Manses, she contacted Nicole and Vincent Depaul at the time, who had tried but failed to adopt her in 2009 due to financial shortcomings. Nicole and her daughter Mackenzie picked up Natalia from the Manses, and she currently resides in New York with the family, all of whom have dwarfism.

The Depauls have not reported any violent behavior from Natalia. As per an interview with People magazine in January 2025, Natalia feels free now and is learning to drive and preparing for her GED.

She aspires to be a schoolteacher and is in a loving relationship with her boyfriend Neil. She enjoys music by Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus and might undergo surgeries to correct her disabilities.

The true story behind Natalia Grace's adoption

As mentioned before, Good American Family revolves around the true story of Natalia Grace (Imogen Faith Reid) - an orphan girl from Ukraine who was adopted by an American family in 2010. Natalia had been diagnosed with a rare form of dwarfism, which her adoptive family embraced, having already raised a special needs son with autism.

However, Natalia's adoptive parents, Kristine Barnett (Ellen Pompeo) and Michael Barnett (Mark Duplass), soon started accusing Natalia of actually being an adult. She was also accused of violence and staying with them under false pretenses.

The Barnetts convinced an Indiana court to legally change Natalia's birth year from 2003 to 1989 in 2012 and made her live by herself in an apartment. In 2013, Natalia went to live with the Manses.

A DNA test in 2023 proved Natalia's age at the time to be around 22 years old, indicating that she was eight when she had been abandoned by the Barnett family.

Watch the first two episodes of Good American Family streaming now on Hulu.

