Where was Grosse Pointe Garden Society filmed? All shooting locations explored

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is a highly anticipated murder mystery drama series premiering on NBC. Four suburban garden club members share a dark secret in the show. Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs' series looks at how a sinister event changes these characters' lives.

The premiere of Grosse Pointe Garden Society aired on February 23, 2025, at 10/9c on NBC. The series is also available for streaming on Peacock, offering viewers a chance to dive into this gripping new mystery.

Set in the affluent Michigan town of Grosse Pointe, the show follows Birdie, Catherine, Brett, and Alice as their apparently ideal suburban life darkens with a murder taking place.

Although the series revolves around the perfect beauty of Grosse Pointe, Garden Society was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia. The production crew brought this atmospheric mystery to life using the advanced facilities at Assembly Studios in Doraville.

Filming locations of Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Grosse Pointe Garden Society was filmed primarily at Assembly Studios in Doraville, Georgia. Assembly Studios' facilities convinced producers to film in Atlanta despite the series' Grosse Pointe, Michigan setting.

Assembly Studios

Assembly Studios in Doraville played a significant role in bringing the series' suburban world to life. Under Adam Davis' direction, the production crew transformed the studio into a rich community akin to Grosse Pointe. Georgian Assembly Studios faithfully captured the opulent homes and gardens of Grosse Pointe.

The garden: A central piece of the mystery

One of the most crucial filming locations in the series is the garden that plays a central role in the plot. The first episode shows the garden as a beautiful, well-kept space with dark secrets.

Assembly Studios crafted the garden outside Michigan. The production team imported 1,000 plants to create a lush garden. They added fake silk flowers to keep the show consistent across seasons.

Filming in Atlanta’s unpredictable weather posed unique challenges for the crew, particularly during winter. Sometimes they had to replace or revive the plants to guarantee continuity. The changing look of the garden represents the passing of time in the narrative, thus it had to be carefully maintained to show these changes as the narrative developed.

The role of Assembly Studios in the show’s atmosphere

Assembly Studios wasn’t just used for exterior shots or garden scenes. It hosted many of the show's interior scenes, including garden club meetings and main characters' homes.

To portray suburban life in Grosse Pointe Garden Society, the studio's extensive facilities allowed for smooth transitions between settings. These transitions helped create the show's eerie atmosphere, which blends suburban life's beauty with the mystery's tension.

Plot of Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Grosse Pointe Garden Society follows the lives of four garden club members: Birdie, Catherine, Brett, and Alice. The death of an unknown person plunges these suburban women into a dark mystery.

The murder affects these women, who must deal with secrecy, lies, and betrayals to cover up a crime. They struggle to hide their role in the death while maintaining their suburban lifestyle.

The plot centers on the garden where the characters bury the body. The garden becomes a key visual element as the show progresses. The garden also reflects time and character tension. Even as secrets are revealed and relationships are tested, the garden reminds us of the dark events there.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is now available to stream on Peacock and NBC.

