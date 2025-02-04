Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Release date, trailer, plot, and everything to know

NBC’s upcoming drama Grosse Pointe Garden Society is set to bring suburban secrets to light in a new series. Created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, the show centers on four members of a seemingly ordinary gardening club who become entangled in a dark and deadly mystery.

Beneath the picturesque lawns and manicured flower beds of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, these characters harbor secrets that could upend their lives. With themes of crime, deception, and moral dilemmas, Grosse Pointe Garden Society promises to be a gripping addition to NBC’s lineup.

With a cast that includes Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero, How to Get Away with Murder’s Aja Naomi King, and The Carrie Diaries’ AnnaSophia Robb, the series is already generating buzz. The premiere is scheduled for Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 10/9c on NBC, with episodes available for streaming on Peacock after airing.

Details on Grosse Pointe Garden Society's release date, trailer, and plot explored

NBC recently released the first trailer for Grosse Pointe Garden Society, offering a sneak peek into the complex lives of its lead characters. The trailer establishes the central premise: a tight-knit gardening club where the number one rule is loyalty.

However, loyalty becomes increasingly difficult to maintain when secrets begin to unravel, leading to betrayal, arson, and even murder. The preview hints at a fast-paced narrative filled with shocking revelations, making it clear that this is no ordinary suburban drama.

The official synopsis describes the show as following Birdie, Catherine, Alice, and Brett, four very different individuals who find themselves bound by a deadly secret.

As they attempt to maintain normalcy in their daily lives, they also navigate the complications of their hidden transgressions. The stakes are high, and each decision they make could have life-altering consequences.

More details on Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Grosse Pointe Garden Society’s creative team includes Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, who have previously worked on critically acclaimed dramas such as Scandal and Good Girls.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is produced by Universal Television and Minnesota Logging Co., with Casey Kyber serving as an executive producer alongside Bans and Krebs.

The ensemble cast features:

Melissa Fumero as Birdie , a successful author struggling with personal demons.

, a successful author struggling with personal demons. Aja Naomi King as Catherine , a married woman dissatisfied with her home life.

, a married woman dissatisfied with her home life. AnnaSophia Robb as Alice , a high school English teacher whose dreams have collapsed.

, a high school English teacher whose dreams have collapsed. Ben Rappaport as Brett , a divorced father who works at a gardening store.

, a divorced father who works at a gardening store. Matthew Davis as Joel , a burnt-out police officer teetering on the edge of corruption.

, a burnt-out police officer teetering on the edge of corruption. Alexander Hodge as Doug , Alice’s husband, whose own ambitions have faded.

, Alice’s husband, whose own ambitions have faded. Nancy Travis as Patty , a key member of the gardening club.

, a key member of the gardening club. Felix Wolfe, Ginger Gonzaga, and Daniella Alonso in supporting roles.

The character-driven storytelling, combined with an underlying murder mystery, sets the show apart from traditional suburban dramas. With multiple intertwining plotlines and a mix of personal struggles, the show is likely to appeal to viewers who enjoy narratives that blend crime, suspense, and human relationships.

The series will premiere on NBC on February 23, 2025, at 10/9c and will follow a weekly release schedule. Episodes will also be available on Peacock, allowing viewers to catch up on demand. The network’s decision to release the series on both traditional TV and streaming platforms ensures that it reaches a wide audience.

For the unversed, Grosse Pointe Garden Society follows themes of crime, deception, and drama.

