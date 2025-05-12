Grosse Pointe Garden Society is now only one episode away from its finale, with episode 12 having aired on NBC on May 9, 2025. The show follows four members of an elite garden society who get involved in the death of a person and desperately try to cover it up.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 12. Readers' discretion is advised.

In the Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 11, viewers learn that the death was actually an accident. The person who died was Alice's father-in-law, Keith. At first, Alice and her friends, Birdie, Brett, and Catherine, initially contemplate calling an ambulance.

However, they soon realize it would be difficult to prove that Keith's death was an accident, especially because Alice had previously texted her mother-in-law, Patty:

"I'm gonna take away what you love the most."

Alice meant the quilt that Patty had won in the bidding at the gala, but after Keith's death, the text has a new meaning. Since Patty had not read the texts, Alice and Brett decided to go to her home and delete the messages from her phone.

Before they can figure out the password to unlock Patty's phone, she comes down to the kitchen, and Brett hides behind the kitchen counter. During their conversation, Patty picks up the phone to order food but struggles to read without her glasses.

When Patty leaves her phone unlocked on the kitchen counter to get her glasses, Alice takes advantage of the situation and deletes the text conversation.

Why are Birdie and Catherine late to reach the garden in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 12?

Birdie meets Ford and his friend at the gas station while she is waiting for Catherine to return so they can go to the garden, where they plan to bury Keith. When Catherine returns, Birdie asks if they can take a detour to drop Ford and his friends off at home.

Although Catherine is initially hesitant, she agrees to help when she realizes that Ford is not just a garden intern to Birdie. When Ford sees someone with the contact name 'Wifey' calling, he quickly points out that the car is neither Birdie's nor Catherine's.

To keep Ford shut, Birdie agrees to buy him and his friend a six-pack of beer and drops them off at the party. When she asks Ford how he will get home, he reveals that he has been living at his friend's place because Misty kicked him out.

Birdie asks what he did this time, and he replies that he told Misty he wanted to spend more time with Birdie. After getting back into the car, Birdie apologizes to Catherine for the detour, but the latter assures her that she did what any mom would do.

Why does Patty not doubt Keith's whereabouts in the Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 12?

When Patty texts Keith at night, Alice's friends urge her to text back on Keith's behalf so that Patty does not report his absence to the police. Alice texts from Keith's phone, saying he was having trouble sleeping, so he headed up to meet Doug early at the cabin.

When Birdie goes to Joel for help, he is initially unwilling because he is still mad that she broke his heart. Birdie explains that she broke up with him and made sure he wouldn't come back because it would have been unfair to everyone.

Joel points out that she should have broken up with him over text and shows no interest in helping her cover up Keith's death. So, Birdie tells him about her pregnancy. Then, they go to the garden shop and load all the tools that could possibly have Keith's blood on them into the trunk of Joel's police car.

Since Joel is now in possession of Keith's phone, when Patty texts again to ask if everything is alright, he replies that Keith and Doug have gone ice fishing for a few days. So, there would be no reception on the phone.

Joel even adds a "Love you" at the end of the message to make it believable. Then, he sends a silly sticker, which convinces Patty that Keith is alright. Birdie sees the text conversation and asks Joel if they should dump the phone in a frozen lake by the cabin.

Joel replies that they won't do that because Keith will go shopping for "his new life." Although the friends are desperately trying to cover up Keith's death, Detective Connor, who has been keeping an eye on Brett, seems to have other plans, as he now has proof of everything that happened that night after the gala.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 12 is available to stream on NBC and Peacock.

