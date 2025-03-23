Is Heiress Harris in Grosse Pointe Garden Society? Everything you need to know

The NBC comedy mystery thriller TV show Grosse Pointe Garden Society premiered on February 23, 2025. So far, four episodes of the show have aired and the fifth one is scheduled to air on March 23, 2025, at 10 pm.

Heiress Harris is the youngest of musicians, T.I. and Tiny's seven children. Much like the rest of her family members, she is also training in acting school to hone her acting and singing skills. She appears as the supporting character named Addie in Grosse Pointe Garden Society.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Heiress Harris' character explored

Heiress Harris as Addie in Grosse Pointe Garden Society (Image via NBC)

Heiress Harris plays the role of Addie, the older of Catherine and Tucker's two children. Addie appears in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 4 titled Force of Nature. Toward the beginning of the episode, she can be seen making a drawing on the kitchen counter while her mother Catherine is cooking.

When Catherine asks if it is something important, Addie informs her that it is not. On further probing, Addie reveals that she is making it for a teacher. Upon learning this, Catherine looks at the drawing and notices three people in it, with the coloring of one person's clothes extending beyond the margins. She gently tells Addie that she knows she can do it better.

When Catherine asks the little girl about who those people are, she says that the people standing on the two sides are her parents and the man standing in the middle is Gary. Catherine is surprised to hear this and asks why Gary is in the middle.

Addie replies that the kids in her school were saying that Catherine loves Gary more than Tucker. Addie says that she will make the drawing from scratch since Catherine said that it could have been better. Catherine replies that it is her choice.

For those unversed, Gary is the guy with whom Catherine had an affair. When she exposed Gary's many affairs, he resorted to making her life difficult by convincing Tucker to let him stay at their house until he found a place to stay.

During his stay, Gary became close with Catherine's family. Tired of living in the fear that Gary will tell the truth to Tucker, she decides to come clean on her own. Once Tucker learns about it, he kicks Gary out.

Although Tucker seems to have nothing against Catherine for the mistake she made, she finds the members of the Parents Association of Addie's school critical of her affair with Gary.

One night, she finds Addie asleep on the couch and a lot of crumpled papers in the hallway. Those papers had the same drawing, but none of them were perfect. This leads Catherine to realize that children should be allowed to make mistakes because even adults like her are prone to making some.

Heiress Harris on how she memorizes her lines for her acting roles

Heiress Harris has already collaborated with Savannah 'VanVan' McConneaughey on two singles, namely Be You and Christmas Wake Up. She appeared in the BET Plus holiday movie The Day Before Christmas before her role as Addie in Grosse Pointe Garden Society.

During an interview on The Big Tigger Morning Show on V103 Atlanta in January 2025, she opened up about how she memorizes her lines for her roles. She said:

"Sometimes I just go over them a bunch of times. When I go over them for the audition, I just automatically remember them so if someone says, 'Hey, you’re doing this. Do [these] lines.' I will remember most of them. But if it’s pretty short, I will remember all of them."

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is available to stream on Peacock.

