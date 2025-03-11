How many episodes will there be in Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 is the American drama television series that premiered on NBC on February 23, 2025. The first season will consist of 13 episodes, with the next episode, Force of Nature, set to air on March 16, 2025, at 10 pm ET.

Ad

The NBC series takes place in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, an affluent suburb of Detroit. It's about four people in a gardening club who share a dark and murderous secret. Initially, things seem fine but soon everything starts to fall apart.

The drama is based on the complicated relationships between the characters, which are linked to murder, betrayal, and hidden desires. With its many turns, Grosse Pointe Garden Society builds suspense and gives way to further interesting twists and turns.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1. Readers' discretion is advised.

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

Episode release schedule for Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 will consist of 13 episodes, with new installments airing weekly on Sundays. The series' episode release schedule extends through May 2025, with the final episode airing on May 4, 2025.

Episode Number Episode Title Release Day & Date Release Time 1 Pilot Sun, Feb 23, 2025 (Released) 10:00 pm ET 2 Pests Sun, Mar 2, 2025 (Released) 10:00 pm ET 3 Companion Planting Sun, Mar 9, 2025 (Released) 10:00 pm ET 4 Force of Nature Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:00 pm ET 5 Pollination Sun, Mar 23, 2025 10:00 pm ET 6 TBD Sun, Mar 30, 2025 10:00 pm ET 7 TBD Sun, Apr 6, 2025 10:00 pm ET 8 TBD Sun, Apr 13, 2025 10:00 pm ET 9 TBD Sun, Apr 20, 2025 10:00 pm ET 10 TBD Sun, Apr 27, 2025 10:00 pm ET 11 TBD Sun, May 4, 2025 10:00 pm ET 12 TBD Sun, May 4, 2025 10:00 pm ET 13 TBD Sun, May 4, 2025 10:00 pm ET

Ad

What happened in Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 so far?

Expand Tweet

Ad

A suburban gardening club hides a deadly secret in Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1; the first three episodes expose the complex lives of Birdie, Catherine, Brett, and Alice—bound together by their shared involvement in a murder.

The first episode (Pilot) follows four garden club members in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, a wealthy suburban area, as they face their darker sides. Their ideal lives crumble as the group uses gardening tools and household chemicals to hide a murder they committed.

Ad

Introduced as the newest club member, Birdie is shown as the murder is not only a one-off occurrence but rather a part of a greater sequence of convoluted relationships and secrets as the episode develops.

As their past mistakes come to light, the group's normalcy is called into doubt. A question about how long they can keep their lethal secret buried arises.

As the personal problems of the characters collide with their attempt to hide the murder, Episode 2 (Pests) sharpens the drama. Deepening her relationship with scholarship student Ford, Birdie starts to feel the weight of their secret.

Ad

Gary shows up at Catherine's house, threatening to reveal their relationship. Alice, in the meantime, is looking for the person who killed her dog, Molly, and believes Ford has some role.

As tensions rise inside the group, a flash-forward shows the future results of their activities as Birdie tells Joel, a police officer and her boyfriend, about the murder. With rising dangers, the group's frantic attempts to hide the crime seem to be only a temporary fix.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The third episode, Companion Planting, looks at the emotional and relational fallout from the past events more specifically. At last, Catherine tells her husband, Tucker, about her affair; his unexpectedly cool response causes her to doubt their marriage. Counseling and other attempts at reconciliation by the couple simply complicate their life.

Ford's mother, who insists Birdie should be arrested for her participation in his hospital visit, presents difficulties for her as well. Ford claims he needs an abortion for his girlfriend, so he manipulates Birdie for money; later on, he comes clean.

Ad

Further complicating their relationship, Doug's admission that he left the backyard gate open on the night Molly died causes Alice's already damaged marriage to fall apart. Hired by Melissa and Connor for child custody, a private investigator starts to loom as yet another threat.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 is available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback