Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 4: Release date, where to watch, and more

The Grosse Pointe Garden Society is an American drama television series that premiered on NBC on February 23, 2025. Season 1 episode 4, Force of Nature, is scheduled for release on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 9:00 PM (NBC).

As the show goes on, the characters' tensions rise and new information comes to light. Episode 4 is likely to go into more detail about the main characters' personal problems, especially those of Alice, Catherine, and Birdie. It will also introduce new drama and surprises.

Alice tries to fix her relationship with Doug, and Catherine's affair starts to fall apart. Birdie's determination to protect her place in the garden club gives the story an exciting twist.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 4 releases on March 16, 2025

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 4, Force of Nature, is slated to air on NBC on March 16, 2025, at 9:00 PM. Below are the release times for viewers across different regions:

Regions Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Sunday, March 16, 2025 10:00 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) Sunday, March 16, 2025 7:00 pm ET Brazil (BRT) Monday, March 17, 2025 12:00 am BRT UK (BST) Monday, March 17, 2025 2:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) Monday, March 17, 2025 4:00 am CET India (IST) Monday, March 17, 2025 7:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) Monday, March 17, 2025 4:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Monday, March 17, 2025 10:00 am PHT Australia (ACDT) Monday, March 17, 2025 2:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Monday, March 17, 2025 2:00 pm NZST

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 3 recap

The narrative picks up in episode 3, Pests, with the problems of the present. Catherine informs her husband Tucker of her affair with Gary. Tucker's silence raises Catherine's suspicions.

Though he did nothing at the time, Tucker later pardons Catherine, calling her his "ride or die," and pledges to work on their marriage.

When Birdie asks Ford to assist with the work of the garden club, things go sour when Ford gets stung by a bee. Joel, who turns out to be Ford's stepdad, defends Birdie while her mother intervenes to cool things down.

Other news reports show Doug and Alice beginning couples counseling sessions. Alice believes Doug killed Molly since she discovered a gun in his bag, but Doug says he left the gate open the night Molly died, which started a major fight. Further in the episode, unidentified men in masks abduct Gary in a parking lot.

The group tries to hide Quiche's body in a new house in the present, but things soon spiral out of control when they discover someone is watching. Melissa has asked for emergency custody of their children, thus Brett's family is likewise in disarray.

What to expect from Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 4

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 4, Force of Nature, is expected to present some emotional and dramatic moments. Alice may consult with Brett to repair her relationship with Doug. Alice is likely to reflect and heal as she navigates her emotions and repairs her broken relationship.

Catherine's affair seems to haunt her as her carefully constructed persona crumbles. Her secret life may become more complicated and she may face serious consequences. She will struggle with her choices, so her interactions with Tucker will be crucial.

Another twist is that Birdie steps in to help when the Garden Club's championship plans are stolen for some unknown reason. Her response will show how fierce and determined she is. Also, it will become clearer who Quiche is, a character whose identity has been shrouded in mystery. So fans can expect more interesting twists on their way.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 4 will premiere on NBC.

