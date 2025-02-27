Hulu has brought to us a new documentary series, Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke, which aims to explore in a more nuanced manner the events leading up to Ruby Franke's arrest and subsequent conviction on child abuse charges.

The Hulu documentary series is divided into three parts, and it aired today on the Hulu streaming platform. The show features previously unseen footage from Franke’s hard drives and exclusive interviews with her husband, Kevin, and their two oldest children.

Here is everything we know about Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke.

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke: Episode count and release schedule

Hulu has released all three episodes on its streaming platform today, February 27, 2025. The episodes and release schedule are explored here:

Episode 1: Abundance- released February 27, 2025

Episode 2: Distortion- released February 27, 2025

Episode 3: Truth- released February 27, 2025

All the episodes are now available for streaming on the Hulu streaming platform.

More about Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke - Official synopsis and trailer

The official synopsis of the documentary series, as per Hulu, reads as follows:

"When popular vlogger Ruby Franke is arrested for child abuse in August 2023, it quickly becomes one of the biggest trending stories in America. For years, the Frankes’ YouTube channel had documented a wholesome, happy family life, with nearly 3 million subscribers tuning in at its peak. But happy families are rarely what they seem. As the cracks began to show, the family turned to counselor Jodi Hildebrandt for guidance – and rapidly found themselves trapped in a nightmare."

It continues:

"Only the Frankes know what went on inside their home. This series marks the first time Shari and Chad, the Frankes’ two eldest children, and Kevin, Ruby’s husband, will share their story in depth on camera. With exclusive access to the Frankes, their friends and neighbors, and over a thousand hours of their YouTube channel’s unseen rushes, Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke cuts through the social media reaction to explore the untold story behind the Ruby Franke case: part family tragedy, part coming-of-age narrative, part tale of our times about the perils of life lived online."

Hulu had also released a trailer ahead of the release of Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke, and it can be watched here.

Ruby Franke rose to fame as a “momfluencer” with her YouTube channel, 8 Passengers. She documented her life with her then husband and their six children here.

Although her channel was very popular, viewers identified certain behaviors she displayed on the video as problematic. Her refusal to bring her 6-year-old daughter’s lunch to school after she forgot it and her decision to exclude two of her young children from Christmas one year prompted speculations of abuse.

Soon, in 2023, a dark truth was laid bare when Franke’s youngest son, malnourished with duct tape around his arms and legs and scratches across his body, went up to their neighbor and asked to be taken to the police. This started off an investigation into Franke and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, both of whom were found guilty of child abuse.

With exclusive interviews from Ruby's ex-husband, Kevin, and their two oldest children, the three-part documentary explores the dark truths behind the happy facade that Ruby put up on the internet and the extent of her abuse towards her children.

Don't miss Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke for the full story of Ruby Franke and what she did.

