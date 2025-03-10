Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 3: Everything we know so far

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 3, titled Companion Planting, aired on March 9, 2025, at 10/9c. Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 3 debuted on NBC on February 23, 2025. The show, created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, delves into a suburban gardening club in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, where members share a murderous secret.

The story of Grosse Pointe Garden Society focuses on four main characters: Alice, Birdie, Catherine, and Brett. The members of this garden club are caught in a web of murder and secrets.

The story goes on as they try to live normal lives in the suburbs while hiding their parts in a horrible crime. In episode 2, Pests, there is tension because relationships are put to the test and new alliances are made.

Disclaimer: This copy contains spoilers from Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 3.

Episode 3, Companion Planting, continues the story where episode 2 left off. As the story goes on, tensions rise, and it gets harder for them to get away from the effects of their actions.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 3, Companion Planting, aired on March 9, 2025. The episode premiered on NBC at 10/9c and became available for streaming the following day, March 10, on Peacock.

All episodes of Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 are first released on NBC. Each episode becomes streaming the day after on Peacock.

What happened in Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 3?

In Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 3, Companion Planting, tensions continue to rise as the characters deal with the aftermath of their dark secrets.

In the present, Catherine tells her husband, Tucker, that she is having an affair with Gary. His shock at not reacting only makes her more worried. He even looks through her things, but she catches him, and he forgives her.

For him to be willing to forgive her betrayal and own up to his mistakes in the marriage makes Catherine feel both relieved and uneasy.

Birdie asks Ford to help plant marigolds at the garden club, but Ford gets stung by a bee and has to go to the hospital. Ford's mother is mad that Birdie is involved and tells Joel to arrest her. But when Joel says he's Ford's stepdad, he defends Birdie.

Meanwhile, an issue pops up in Doug and Alice's marriage when Alice finds a gun among his things and thinks Doug might have killed her dog, Molly. He admits in couples counseling that he left the back gate open the night Molly died. This leads to a heated argument, and Doug leaves their loft and stay with his parents.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 3 then brings in a dramatic turn of events. Masked men kidnap Gary in a parking lot, leaving viewers to wonder what this means for his role in the mystery that is unfolding on the show.

They are still trying to hide their tracks six months after the garden party. Cate shows the group a brand-new house that is being built and suggests that Birdie buy it so that she can bury Quiche, whose body they are still trying to hide. Birdie sees someone watching them from a car as they start to dig up the body.

After a moment of worry, they decide to leave the body alone for now. Later, Brett talks to a private investigator that Melissa and Connor hired to help them get custody of their kids. As the episode ends, Brett is being questioned by the police about the party night.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 3 is available on NBC.

