What time will Suits LA Season 1 Episode 2 release on NBC? Release timings for all regions

The rivalry on the West Coast continues in Suits LA season 1 episode 2 after the series premiere established the broken partnership between Ted Black and Stuart Lane. Now, they are heading two rival law firms and the tension and drama on and off the courtroom is just starting.

Suits LA season 1 episode 2 will be aired at 5:00 pm Pacific Time on Sunday, March 2, 2025, on NBC before it heads to streaming. In the next episode, Ted will be even more motivated to get the upper hand after Stuart took almost everything on the 25th floor right under his nose. Joining him is his new partner, Erica Rollins, who is also the new Head of Entertainment, and the pro-bono lawyer in his firm, Amanda.

Starring Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg, the upcoming episode promises new facets of Ted and Stuart's already intense rivalry.

Disclaimer: These release timings can vary slightly depending on the platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

Suits LA season 1 episode 2 release time for all regions

Suits LA will have a traditional weekly episode release every Sunday evening through its finale on April 27, 2025. This means Suits LA season 1 episode 2 will be airing on Sunday night, March 2, 2025, at 5:00 pm Pacific Time.

However, release timings vary greatly from one region to another. Please take a look at the table before for the exact release dates and times for when the next episode of the newest American legal drama drops in six major time zones in the US.

Time Zone Day Time Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 4:00 PM Alaska Standard Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 5:00 PM Pacific Standard Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 6:00 PM Mountain Standard Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 7:00 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 8:00 PM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 9:00 PM

Where to watch Suits LA season 1

Like most NBC shows, the first season of the Suits spinoff will have a television airing first before it arrives on streaming. Interested fans will be able to catch new episodes of Suits LA season 1 when it airs on NBC on the scheduled release date above. But for those who can't catch it on air, it will be available for streaming on Peacock on Monday, the very next day of its television premiere.

Preview of Suits LA season 1 episode 2

The Suits LA season 1 episode 2 sneak peek, which NBC released on their official website and Suits' official Instagram on Friday, February 28, 2025, and the synopsis of the next episode gives the fans plenty of ideas on what to expect. Here's what the synopsis of Suits LA season 1 episode 2 teases:

"Ted needs Amanda's help with a new prosecutor in Lester's murder trial; Erica squares off against Rick to stop him from poaching a client; Stuart and Samantha argue over Rick's position in the firm."

As seen in the 1-minute clip titled Ted Grills Erica About a Hot New Client, fans will get the first look at Ted Black and Erica's banter and their new dynamic in this coming Sunday's episode. While they were boss and employee before, after Stuart's betrayal and Rick's last-minute choice, Ted and Erica have become partners in what's left of his law firm while the latter also becomes the new Head of Entertainment.

With the new title comes the job of making sure that their new entertainment client, Dylan Pryor, played by Victoria Justice, won't be poached by their rival law firm, aka Rick. In the sneak peek, Ted quizzes Erica about what she knows about Dylan, which isn't a lot, at least in terms of Dylan's entertainment career.

Erica, however, knows that it's her job to make their client happy, and she makes Ted know that he can count on her and that the entertainment side of things will be in good hands as he focuses on Lester's murder trial.

