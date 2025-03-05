Where to watch Deli Boys season 1? Streaming details explored

Deli Boys season 1 is set to release on Hulu on March 6, 2025, and will be available for streaming in its entirety. This new crime comedy series has a mix of satire, dark comedy, and fast-paced action explored throughout 10 episodes.

The show is about Mir and Raj, two Pakistani-American brothers whose lives are turned upside down when their father dies suddenly and his criminal empire comes to light. As they aren't good at business or on the street, the brothers have to take over his deli and drug trafficking business. They try to carry on their father's work while navigating the criminal world.

Deli Boys season 1 will be available on Hulu

Hulu is the only place where one can stream the first season of Deli Boys. Starting March 6, 2025, you will be able to stream the show. New Hulu users can try it for free for 30 days. After that, it costs $9.99 a month to stay subscribed. This makes it an affordable option for people who want to watch the show and check out other Hulu content, too.

Most of Hulu's content right now is only available in the United States. Those who live outside the United States have to use a VPN or another outside platform to allow access to Hulu content from abroad.

What happens in Deli Boys season 1?

In Deli Boys, Mir and Raj, two Pakistani-American brothers, have their lives turned upside down when their father dies suddenly. They learn that their dad, who used to run a successful deli, was also in charge of a huge drug empire. Two brothers have inherited a criminal business, but neither of them knows how to run it.

Raj hides in denial, while Mir is worried and tries hard to keep things together. Lucky, their strict aunt is the only person who stands by them in this dangerous world and becomes their guide.

As they try to stay out of trouble with the law and carry on their father's work, they face many problems, such as FBI investigations, gang fights, and failed drug deals. The show follows their journey as they try to stay alive in a world they aren't ready for while also dealing with identity issues and getting used to their new surroundings.

The brothers try to find a balance between their lack of knowledge and their desire to make things right in this crime-comedy show. Deli Boys is a new take on the classic "fish-out-of-water" story. Deli Boys season 1 will be full of fast-paced action, humor, and unexpected turns.

Deli Boys season 1: Cast and crew

In the series, Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh play the lead parts of Mir and Raj. Poorna Jagannathan plays the brothers' sassy aunt, who ends up helping them figure out how to deal with the mess. Brian George as Ahmad and Alfie Fuller as Prairie also play important parts.

Abdullah Saeed created the show, while Michelle Nader serves as the showrunner. The show comes from the Onyx Collective and is produced with 20th Television.

Deli Boys season 1 will be available to stream on Hulu from March 6.

