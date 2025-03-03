Brian George on how Seinfeld's Babu Bhatt would react to the Deli Boys (Exclusive)

Deli Boys on Hulu, premiering on March 6, 2025, is a laugh riot with many twists and turns. Two Pakistani American brothers are pulled into a life of crime after their father's passing, realizing then that they do not necessarily have the aptitude for the job.

Ad

Deli Boys, a show from the Onyx collective, boasts a star-studded cast, each of whom has incredible comedic chops. Actor Brian George, who may be best known for playing another deli owner, Babu Bhatt, in Seinfeld, plays Ahmad uncle, part of the DarCo crime syndicate. He was gracious enough to speak to Sportskeeda about the show, highlighting the changing nature of comedy over the years.

When Sportskeeda asked the Seinfeld veteran what Babu Bhatt would have thought of the bumbling brother duo of Mir and Raj Dar, George laughed.

Ad

Trending

"Babu would not have thought much. He would have been judgmental South Asian Dad," he said.

Was it hard to keep a straight face on the Deli Boys set with so many comedic powerhouses?

In addition to George, Deli Boys also stars Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan, among others. With such a strong comedic cast, was it difficult not to break character on set?

Ad

"At times, yeah. At times. Certainly with the physical comedy. Anything involving physical comedy was hard. Sometimes, if it was rapid fire dialogue, that could be hard. No, but we kept that to a minimum. We were well behaved," George recalled.

Ad

Sportskeeda went on to ask the veteran actor, who also played the father of Raj Koothrappali in The Big Bang Theory, how he would react if, like the Dar brothers, he discovered one day that he was a part of a criminal family:

"Run! My reaction would be nonononono. I'm going. Bye bye," the actor joked.

Ad

Brian George also spoke about the evolution of comedy, from the time he was on set with Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld for the iconic show, to its modern avatar with Deli Boys:

"Comedy always changes in what we find funny and how we express it. I think this is just a different— pardon the pun— color of comedy. It's just from a different lens, that's all. It's the same human foibles, the same human story just told through a different lens. A cultural lens!" said George.

Ad

Having been such a massive part of the comedic landscape over so many years, Brian George compared the comedy of today to that of his early work:

"The kind of jokes. That changes a little bit over time. Gradually. How we tell the joke, or what we consider funny. But funny is funny. If you're laughing, there's something there that's making you laugh. And it's usually something human!"

Ad

Ad

George went on to talk about the amalgamation of crime and comedy in Deli Boys:

"It's not what you're doing. It's how you're doing it. Or how you're going about doing what you're doing."

So, how did the Deli Boys script compare to his previous body of work?

"Loved it. My initial reaction was 'wow this is great!' This is funny stuff. Funny on the page!" George said.

Ad

Stay tuned for more interviews with members of the cast on Sportskeeda. Can Mir and Raj Dar go from their normal lives to running a crime syndicate? Tune in to Hulu to find out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE