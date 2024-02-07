Curb Your Enthusiasm season 13: Renewal possibilities explored

Curb Your Enthusiasm, the iconic and long-running HBO show will be signing off after 12 fun-filled seasons. Larry David (known for his work in Seinfeld) plays a much more dramatic version of himself in the comedy series, which parodies him.

Curb Your Enthusiasm follows Larry David in Los Angeles as he navigates life as a semi-retired screenwriter. The series took off after premiering on October 15, 2000, and the show will end with season 12, which released on February 4, 2024.

This was hinted at by the show's producers back in March 2023, as they stated that they had filmed the "final episode of the final season." As per Deadline in a now-deleted X post, producer Jon Hayman wrote:

"Shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season."

It is not just the producers, even Larry David himself hinted during the season premiere that Season 12 would be the final season of the show.

"I don’t think I’m going to come up with another one" - Larry David claims that Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm is going to be its last one

Curb Your Enthusiasm has almost called it quits twice throughout its illustrious journey. The series has seen Larry undergo various changes in his life like his divorce from Cheryl (Cheryl Hines) and the introduction of Leon Black (J.B. Smoove). Larry David had almost ended the show with Season 5 when he died on-screen at the end of that season. However, he returned with Season 6 citing that he loved doing the show.

Curb Your Enthusiasm hinted its end again after the Season 8 finale when David escaped a charity event for Michael J. Fox and traveled to Paris. However, the series returned after a hiatus between 2011 and 2017. David told Vanity Fair back in 2017, "I just wanted to do it again."

Many fans thought that the reports about Season 12 being the final season were untrue since David has attempted to end the series multiple times before. However, it can be confirmed that Larry David has suggested that this will be the final season. In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said the following:

"People think I’m lying. I’m not a liar... OK yeah, 15 years ago I said it was the last season—that’s what I say when I don’t think I’m going to come up with another one. But, this is it."

The reports about Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm were further strengthened with the following statement made by David back in December 2023:

"As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be—the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. "

He further continued:

"And so, ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders."

Jeff Schaffer, who has been a director of many episodes and has also co-written several episodes of the series, had earlier suggested that they treat each season of the series as the final one as Larry David pours out all of his ideas into one season. He said the following in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

“Even though every season has been the final season, this is the final season. When you watch the end, it will make sense that it is the end.”

Several producers and the creators of the show have suggested that this is the final season of the sitcom since Larry David has given it his all throughout the twelve seasons and will be working on shedding his persona portrayed on the series.

Tune in for Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm as it has begun streaming on Max on February 4, 2024.

