What time will Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 5 be released on NBC? Release timings for all regions

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 5, titled Pollination, is set to air on March 23, 2025. The show is a dark comedy thriller that follows the lives of four people in a wealthy suburban garden club who are caught up in a web of scandals and secrets, with a murder at the center of it all.

The story is about four characters whose lives, while they seem to be going well, are ruined by a dark secret they all share: they all want to talk about a murder. The people in the garden club have personal problems and complicated relationships, so it's hard for them to keep up the perfect front.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 5 is set to release on March 23, 2025, at 10 pm ET on NBC. It will likely go into more detail about what happened before the murder and how the characters' relationships are changing, especially Catherine's efforts to fix her marriage and Brett's love life.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 5 will release on March 23, 2025

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 5 will be available on NBC and Peacock and will be released at different times based on the region. Fans worldwide can tune in to witness the next chapter of this series.

Below are the release timings for various regions:

Region Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Sunday, March 23, 2025 7:00 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) Sunday, March 23, 2025 10:00 pm ET Brazil (BRT) Sunday, March 23, 2025 11:00 pm BRT UK (BST) Monday, March 24, 2025 2:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) Monday, March 24, 2025 3:00 am CET India (IST) Monday, March 24, 2025 7:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) Monday, March 24, 2025 4:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Monday, March 24, 2025 10:00 am PHT Australia (ACDT) Monday, March 24, 2025 12:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Monday, March 24, 2025 3:00 pm NZST

If viewers miss the broadcast, Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 5 will be available for streaming on Peacock and NBC. It will also be available for purchase on platforms like Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Fandango at Home.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 4 recap

The fourth episode of the first season of Grosse Pointe Garden Society is called Force of Nature, and it shows how the love triangle gets worse between Doug, Alice, and Brett. Doug and Alice are still not together when he goes back to their apartment to get the mail and finds an eviction notice because the rent has not been paid.

He tells Alice that she should break up with him so she can follow her dreams in New York, but Alice doesn't want to let go of the past. However, when Brett shows up, Doug gets angry and leaves.

Later, Brett and Doug get into a fight, and Brett says that Doug is worried about the former's growing relationship with Alice. Brett is then comforted by Alice, but her words seem to make things worse. When Alice goes to say sorry, she finds Brett with someone else, which breaks her heart.

Alice is having a hard time paying her rent, so she asks Doug's mom, Patty, for money. Patty then tells Alice that Doug painted portraits of her to show how much he loved her.

Alice and Doug get together at a restaurant to talk about money. Alice tells him that she sold Doug's paintings to pay the rent, but she also says she will give up her dreams of living in New York for him. Doug, on the other hand, accuses Alice of betrayal when he finds her acceptance letter from New York Magazine.

When Brett admits that he sent the application on her behalf, things get worse. Doug then demands that Alice pick between him and Brett. There is a fight at the end of the episode, which leaves the outcome open and creates a tense cliffhanger.

What to expect from Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 5

As the season goes on, Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 5 is likely to have more suspense. The episode is called Pollination, and it sounds like it will answer some important questions. Fans can't wait to find out if Doug, Alice's husband, is really the victim of the murder that has been the show's main mystery.

Also in the next episode, Catherine's efforts to fix her marriage take an unexpected seductive turn. Brett's love life will also explode in a major way, while Alice struggles to make sense of her relationships.

Birdie's friendship with Joel will be emphasized as it will be put to the test in the episode, which gives the story more emotional depth. Meanwhile, an unfinished business from the night of the murder is what turns things on their head the most.

Fans can hope that this episode will solve some of the mysteries that have been going on for a while, giving more information about what happened that led to the death. Viewers can expect to be surprised, as the episode will show what happens when each character makes a choice.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 5 will be available to stream on NBC on Sunday, March 23.

