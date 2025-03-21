Grosse Pointe Garden Society is a dark comedy thriller series by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. So far, four episodes of the show have been released and fans are yet to find out who is the victim of the murder the four protagonists committed.

Episode 5 of Grosse Pointe Garden Society titled Pollination is scheduled for release on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 10/9c (NBC). It is expected to answer the biggest question that fans have right now: is Alice's husband, Doug the one who ended up dead that fateful night?

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 5 releases on March 23

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 4 titled Force of Nature was released on March 16, 2025. Episode 5 titled Pollination is scheduled to be aired on March 23, 2025 on NBC at 9 PM. Below are the release timings for viewers across the world:

Regions Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Sunday, March 23, 2025 10:00 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) Sunday, March 23, 2025 7:00 pm ET Brazil (BRT) Monday, March 24, 2025 12:00 am BRT UK (BST) Monday, March 24, 2025 2:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) Monday, March 24, 2025 4:00 am CET India (IST) Monday, March 24, 2025 7:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) Monday, March 24, 2025 4:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Monday, March 24, 2025 10:00 am PHT Australia (ACDT) Monday, March 24, 2025 2:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Monday, March 24, 2025 2:00 pm NZST

If one misses the broadcast, they can also stream it on NBC or Peacock later. Additionally, it is also available to buy on Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Fandango at Home.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 4 recap

Episode 4 of Grosse Pointe Garden Society opens in the future timeline with Alice getting ready for the gala while Doug states that he wants to go for a jog before that. He comes back later to find out that Alice's application to the New York magazine has been accepted. This frustrates and enrages him and he leaves for another jog.

In the present timeline, Alice is upset over Doug not responding to her messages. So, she spends most of her time with Brett. When Doug comes back to the apartment to pick his post, he tells Alice that they are getting evicted for not paying 3 months of rent and maybe they should break up so that Alice can go to New York.

Alice's subsequent job hunt does not work out. Brett and Doug argue over Alice and the former realizes that Doug has a point about Alice spending so much time with him. When Brett tells Alice about his conversation with Doug, she says that Brett is like a brother to her which visibly upsets him. Alice goes to apologize to him later but finds him with someone else.

Alice meets her mother-in-law Patty who reassures her that Doug is still very much in love with her. Alice manages to sell Doug's paintings at jacked up prices which earns them enough to pay the rent. She also promises that she will not go to New York.

On the other hand, Catherine realizes that her marriage woes have become the talk of the town which affects her presentation at the Parents Association in her daughter's school. While she initially decides to give up her position as the Special Events head, she soon realizes that being picture perfect is not the example parents should set up for their children.

Birdie's supervisor tells her that she has to find her place in the garden club. When the blueprints for their upcoming gardening competition get stolen, Birdie takes it as an opportunity to help the club by committing another crime as she steals the glass cup from the rival gardening club's cupboard to prove that they are the ones who stole the blueprints.

However, she finds out from Joel that her son Ford was the one who did it. With no other option left, Birdie comes clean to Catherine, Brett and Alice. Catherine solves the problem by smashing the cup.

In the future timeline, Brett reveals that he was the one who sent the application to the New York Magazine on behalf of Alice. Doug and Brett get into a fight which escalates to a point where Doug bears down on Brett and the latter man picks up a shard of glass. However, whether Brett uses it or not remains a mystery. The someone about whom the policeman had come to ask Brett turns out to be Doug.

First four episodes of Grosse Pointe Garden Society can be streamed on NBC. Episode 5 will drop on March 23, 2025.

