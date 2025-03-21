The fourth episode of Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Force of Nature, dropped on NBC on March 16, 2025. It took fans one step closer to finding out who the murder victim was. Alice and Doug's relationship became the centerpiece of this episode.

The episode opens in the future timeline, in which Alice and Doug seem to be in a better place in their relationship than they are in the present. In the future timeline, Alice is getting dressed up for the gala while Doug goes on a jog, promising to get ready when he is back. He can be seen tying his New Balance shoes, which look identical to the ones Joel got rid off in the last episode.

However, when Doug returns and reads through some of the mail they have received, he finds a brown envelope. Once he reads what is inside the envelope, he gets visibly frustrated and perhaps even mad as he leaves the apartment once again, this time without telling Alice.

The brown envelope's contents are later revealed to be an acceptance letter from New York Magazine, where Alice has been trying to get a job for ages. Doug assumed that she applied there, but that is not the truth because Brett did it. The consequences of this revelation are rather unpleasant.

Disclaimer: The following article contains major spoilers for Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 4: The love triangle between Doug, Alice and Brett becomes obvious

Doug, Alice, and Brett in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 4 (Image via Instagram/@nbc)

In episode 3, Companion Planting, Doug moves to his parents' house after a fallout with Alice over her insinuations that he killed her dog, Molly. In the present timeline of the new episode, Doug is still a no-show, so Alice spends most of her time with Brett.

Later, Doug returns home to pick up the post and finds out they are getting evicted for not paying 3 months' rent. He suggests that maybe they do not need the apartment, but Alice expresses her emotional attachment to the memories they have made there.

Doug then suggests that they should break up and that Alice should follow her New York dreams. Brett arrives at Alice's place at this point, which leads to Doug leaving. Later, Brett and Doug argue over Doug's treatment of Alice. Doug points out that Brett might be Alice's best friend, but he is still the one married to her.

Brett, who has feelings for Alice, later points out to her that Doug might be insecure about how close Brett and Alice are. Alice claims nothing can ever happen between them and that she considers Brett a brother, which upsets the latter. Alice later goes to apologize to Brett to find him with another woman. While Brett closes the door, Alice looks on with angst.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 4: Who was the police looking for in the last episode?

Brett, Alice, Catherine, and Birdie in Grosse Pointe Garden Society (Image via Instagram/@nbc)

After getting rejected from different jobs, Alice turns to the most unlikely person for help- Patty, Doug's mother. Alice asks Patty for money to help her pay rent. Patty reassures Alice that even if she does not like her a lot, Alice is the one who makes Doug happy. Patty then shows her the paintings Doug has made of her.

Alice and Doug meet at a restaurant. Alice reveals that she sold Doug's paintings at jacked-up prices and that they have enough money to pay back rent. She also promises to stop following her dreams of becoming a writer for the New York Magazine because Doug is more important to her.

In the future timeline, Alice gets confused upon seeing the acceptance letter from New York Magazine while Doug accuses her of betraying him. Watching the matter escalate, Brett comes forward and reveals that he sent the application. He tells Doug that Alice is unhappy and that turning a blind eye to it will not change anything.

Alice tells Brett that it is not for him to decide, which Doug reiterates. Doug then asks Alice to choose between himself and Brett. Things escalate quickly from there. As Alice, Birdie, and Catherine watch in horror, Brett and Doug get into a violent fight. While Doug bears down on him, Brett picks up a sharp glass shard.

The scene then cuts to the police from the last episode asking Brett if he knows where Doug is. The outcome of the fight between Brett and Doug remains a mystery because we have yet to discover Brett's actions after picking up the glass shard.

Is Doug Quiche? The one whom these four friends killed and buried in the garden? Stay tuned to Grosse Pointe Garden Society to find out.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is available to stream on NBC and Paramount+. Episode 5 will drop on March 23, 2025.

