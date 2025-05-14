Is Tom Segura's Bad Thoughts based on a true story? Explained 

Bad Thoughts is an unapologetic dark comedy television series created by standup comedian Tom Segura. The series offers multiple stories, some serialized into multiple episodes, while some conclude in a single episode. What remains constant is the hilariously absurd nature of its characters and the situations they create for themselves.

The six-episode series premiered on Netflix on May 13, 2025. Segura has also helmed the mantle of lead star and executive producer of the show. A glimpse of the content was revealed in the trailer released on April 30, 2025, where Segura plays different characters, from a hitman to a delusional country singer.

Notably, none of the characters or storyline is based on a true story. Instead, the show comments on different themes such as desire for fame, police brutality, etc, in a comically absurd manner.

Besides Segura, the cast also includes Daniella Pineda, Robert Iler, Kira Spencer Cook, Bob Pack, Hannah Bittick, and Alexis Abrams in prominent roles.

Bad Thoughts is not based on a true story

As mentioned above, Bad Thoughts or any of its sketches are not based on true stories. Segura, as per Hollywood Reporter, has described the show as a “dark, comedic version of Black Mirror.

From the first scene onwards, keen viewers can tell that what they are watching cannot be true under normal circumstances. However, it's the possibility of them happening that makes the sketches compelling.

The first sketch shows the actor as an assassin working for a government, who lives by the code of not killing women or children. However, when he accidentally kills a waitress during a hit on his target, he offers an absurdly s*xual proposal to his commanding officer for letting it slide.

In another sketch, a software developer takes revenge on one of his co-workers by putting him in a game that would eventually end in him getting s*xually violated by an alien. There is also a random A24-style trailer of a film about an old-age home janitor, who helps the inhabitants by letting them engage in s*xual activities with him. Needless to say that none of these stories are true.

Bad Thoughts presents sketches touching multiple themes

Despite staying within the absurd-comedy genre, Bad Thoughts does manage to touch a few real-life themes. In one of the sketches, Segura plays a country singer named Rex Henley, who has not given a good album in a long time.

However, his appetite for fame and success make him do the unthinkable. He kidnaps common people and forces them to live in a fake town of his making. Rex had only given mediocre songs in recent times became he had become too rich to stay in touch with reality.

In the similar fashion, some of the other sketches also minutely touch themes and social issues such as police brutality. However, the themes never come in the way of the pecularity and quirckyness of the stories.

You can stream the series exclusively on Netflix. Here's how the streaming platform describes its premise:

"A man succumbs to an apocalyptic evacuation. A behind-the-scenes day with an action icon goes wrong. A country star's jam session from hell."

