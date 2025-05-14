Where is Bad Thoughts filmed? All shooting locations of the latest Netflix show explored

Bad Thoughts, a Netflix original dark comedy created by Tom Segura, delves into a series of disturbing yet comedic tales that test moral boundaries in an unexpectedly humorous way.

Playing several roles over the series, Segura brings to life a variety of strange situations that satirically push ethical boundaries. The unusual narrative is matched by equally creative shooting sites, which help to create the immersive experience of the program.

The show was mostly shot in Los Angeles, California. Renowned for its variety in topography and architecture, Los Angeles offers the ideal background for the show's strange and diverse stories. From city streets to large ranches, the different scenery lets the program investigate opposite worlds while maintaining its reality-based setting.

Most of the filming sites are in Los Angeles, California's famous city. From starkly poor communities to more opulent metropolitan environments, L.A.'s cityscapes and surrounding ranches help to depict the surreal worlds produced in Bad Thoughts.

Filming locations of Bad Thoughts

Los Angeles, California

The primary filming location is Los Angeles, a city renowned for its role in the entertainment industry. The series uses bustling city streets and quiet suburban neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

The show features Hollywood landmarks like the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Observatory, and Universal Studios Hollywood. The series is more authentic due to these landmarks and the vast and varied Los Angeles landscapes.

Los Angeles, known as the world's entertainment capital, is a great place to film the show. The series uses the city's ability to blend modernity to set dark humor against its grandeur.

California ranches

While Los Angeles is the backdrop for much of Bad Thoughts, some scenes were filmed on California ranches. These vast, open spaces offer a stark contrast to the urbanized, fast-paced scenes set in Los Angeles.

The ranches provide the ideal setting for the more disturbing, isolated episodes of the series, including one where a country music star kidnaps his fans and forces them to live in an impoverished town.

Classic California neighborhoods

The series also makes use of California’s classic neighborhoods. These residential areas, with their charming streets lined with palm trees, offer a familiar yet subtly eerie setting for some of the show’s comedic elements.

The familiarity of these locations allows the show to blur the lines between reality and fantasy. The presence of ordinary homes and stores contrasts sharply with the increasingly bizarre plots.

Read More: Bad Thoughts ending explained: Was it all a dream?

More about the series

Premiering on Netflix on May 13, 2025, Bad Thoughts is a dark comedy that consists of a series of vignettes, each one exploring a different facet of human nature in exaggerated, often twisted, ways.

The show features Segura as several characters and an ensemble cast including Daniella Pineda, Dan Stevens, Arturo Castro, Malin Barr, and Robert Iler. The show is directed and produced by Segura, along with Jeremy Konner and Rami Hachache. YMH Studios produces the series in association with Netflix.

Read More: All TV shows and movies for Netflix releasing in May 2025

Bad Thoughts is now streaming on Netflix.

